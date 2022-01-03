New commander takes over at Bakersfield's CHP office

California Highway Patrol officers hoisted a new CHP flag up the pole at the Bakersfield-area CHP office Monday.
The previous one was carefully folded by officers and given to Capt. Levi Miller, the former commander of the Bakersfield office, during a change-of-command ceremony Monday.
Bakersfield’s new commander, Capt. Vincent Pagano, assumed leadership while Miller is leaving to become the commander at the Riverside CHP office.
“You should all know him as a capable and determined leader,” Miller said of Pagano. “Vince Pagano is a first-rate leader and highway patrolman.”
Pagano served in the Navy for 26 years, and holds a bachelor’s degree in general science from the United States Naval Academy. He joined the CHP in 1999 and was assigned to the Altadena CHP office. Most recently, Pagano led the Fort Tejon office as the commander.
One of his priorities includes cracking down on sideshows, which are associated with illegal street-racing activity. “Kern County is seeing more and more each day,” Pagano said.
Miller first reported to Bakersfield on Nov. 1, 2020. He heads back to the Inland Empire, where his family arrived first in the 1920s.
“Never for a minute have I doubted the bravery and wonderful camaraderies that I have witnessed here,” Miller said. “It has truly been … an inspiring and moving time. … Thank you, CHP Bakersfield area, for the best chapter in my career.”
Miller added Pagano cares about the community and lives in Kern County.
“I am sure there is no more suitable person to take the baton I relinquished today,” Miller said.
Assistant Chief Rob Krider, the office’s second in command, said the biggest challenge befalling Pagano and their office includes saving lives.
“That is always a challenge here in the Central Valley,” Krider said. “Every month, we lose a lot of lives on the highways here — Highway 99 in particular. To us, that’s a failure.”
Krider said the office aims to use innovative avenues to achieve this goal. Education is imperative, he said, which includes informing the public of the dangers of distracted and drunk driving. The assistant chief added the office has implemented a fatal crash reduction program to decrease lives lost on the roads.
The program includes deploying a heavy presence of special enforcement units within an area seeing high numbers of fatal collisions, Krider said.
He also added the county roads become shrouded in fog, which can limit visibility. These two-lane roads experience more fatalities because there is no center divider or shoulders, he said.
Pagano and Krider noted the effective leadership abilities of Miller in leading their office through these issues, and how Pagano must maintain that reputation.
“I have very big shoes to fill,” Pagano said. “My pledge to you is I will work very hard to live up to the standard you have set in the Bakersfield area.”