New coalition expects big turnout at MLK event Jan. 14

One of the largest local celebrations of its kind is set for next month as the Bakersfield City School District and various partners prepare to host a free, family-friendly event Jan. 14 honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The event, “The Celebration of a King and a Day of Service,” will be orchestrated by the school district and its partners, including Stay Focused Ministries, MLK initiative, St. John’s Church, ShePOWER and Compassion Christian Center.
“This will be an event filled with fun, hope and joy for the entire community,” said Mercedes Mayers, project manager for Stay Focused Ministries, which is helping plan the day. “We all hope the event will spur hope and encouragement in students and families across our community.”
King is remembered for his achievements during the U.S. civil rights movement and for unwavering commitment to nonviolent resistance. For much of his adult life, King toured the nation, giving speeches that denounced hatred and preached nonviolence as the key to achieving social justice.
A federal and state holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day takes place annually on the third Monday of January in commemoration of King’s birthday, Jan. 15, 1929.
The event, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belle Terrace Park will feature presentations by students from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary and various guest speakers. Top three presentations will receive gift certificates and various other prizes. Also included will be musical performances, dances, art presentations, prize giveaways and free food.
While BCSD hosts events on the day annually, this is the first time the district has collaborated with Stay Focused Ministries and other partners. According to Mayers, organizers are expecting quite a crowd.
“It’s the first time we are bringing together a lot of partners and the community, and because we have so many people involved, we expect a big turnout,” Mayers said.
Mayers pointed out that the park, which at 1101 E. Belle Terrace sits adjacent to the elementary school, has seen in recent years shootings and other acts of violence.
“That really highlighted the kind of area these kids are living in,” Mayers said. “So, it’s really important to bring the community together and curb that violence together.”