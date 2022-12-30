 Skip to main content
New coalition expects big turnout at MLK event Jan. 14

20210119-bc-MLK

Members of the dance troupe DAT Krew perform during a 2021 celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day hosted by Caught Up The Game, Christ First and MLKcommUNITY Initiative.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian, file

One of the largest local celebrations of its kind is set for next month as the Bakersfield City School District and various partners prepare to host a free, family-friendly event Jan. 14 honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The event, “The Celebration of a King and a Day of Service,” will be orchestrated by the school district and its partners, including Stay Focused Ministries, MLK initiative, St. John’s Church, ShePOWER and Compassion Christian Center.

