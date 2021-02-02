Bakersfield has been losing the war on litter for the past few years, but that could soon change.
Through a new contract with the Bakersfield Homeless Center and California Highway Adoption Company, the city is deploying six teams who will clean up common hot spot areas around town and quickly respond to citizen complaints.
In the first six days of operation, the teams have cleaned 560 large bags of trash, 24 mattresses, 11 carts and 17 large or bulky items, according to the city’s weekly information packet.
“This is the most resources that we’ve had in order to address these types of issues,” said Public Works Director Nick Fidler. “Being able to have these resources. If we didn’t have them, it could take a couple weeks for us to get through all of the requests.”
Through the Bakersfield Mobile app, the city will respond to resident reports of illegal dumping or other issues. With the six new teams, which are part of the city’s new Clean City Initiative, city leaders hope the problems can be abated within 24 to 48 hours.
“A lot of people are frustrated with the amount of litter and debris in our city,” Fidler said. “It’s becoming overwhelming, but it also takes the support of the citizens as well, helping us identify where these issues are, because there’s almost 1,300 miles of streets in the city.”
While the new teams will help make Bakersfield a cleaner place to live, they will also boost the Bakersfield Homeless Center’s Jobs Development Program, which aims to provide work experience for people who have been unsheltered. With the new agreement, the Jobs Development Program can offer full-time work for the first time ever. Previously, contracts with the city and other entities had allowed for only part-time positions.
“We’re putting people in these roles that maybe have been with us for a little bit, who are experienced, and who are ready to go to that next phase,” said Homeless Center Labor Development Manager Andrew Miles. “We still encourage people to go out and find something outside of the center, but it’s really starting to allow some of the people that have been here a minute working for us, it allows them to start planning for more of a future, to be able to become more stable in their housing.”
The agreement allows the Homeless Center to add 13 new positions to the Job Development Program, bringing the total participant count up to 92. In addition to the Clean City Initiative contract, the Homeless Center also provides cleanup workers for the areas along the highways in both the city and the county, and for its downtown ambassadors program to help maintain Old Town Kern.
“It speaks to what’s possible in our city and it speaks to the people about our city,” Miles said. “These aren’t government jobs. These are just people trying to make a better life for themselves and they get in here and they do it. I think it speaks volumes about our community and the people in this city when programs like these do well.”