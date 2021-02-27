In just a few weeks, the new Clean City Initiative clean-up crews have collected nearly 200 bags of trash, according to a city memo issued Friday.
From their launch at the end of January through Feb. 19, the teams have picked up 199 bags of trash from the streets, removed 83 mattresses from streets and disposed of 37 couches.
The city memo said the teams from the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the California Highway Adoption Company are funded by Measure N, the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure.