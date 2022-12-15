 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New city ordinances seek to hold property owners accountable

Slide News Update

The Bakersfield City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday three ordinances that will fill holes in the city’s jurisdiction to hold accountable property owners for vacant or damaged buildings.

“We have dealt with code enforcement issues downtown and buildings not being maintained to the level we wanted them maintained,” said Bakersfield city spokesperson Joe Conroy.

Coronavirus Cases