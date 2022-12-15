New city ordinances seek to hold property owners accountable

The Bakersfield City Council unanimously passed on Wednesday three ordinances that will fill holes in the city’s jurisdiction to hold accountable property owners for vacant or damaged buildings.
“We have dealt with code enforcement issues downtown and buildings not being maintained to the level we wanted them maintained,” said Bakersfield city spokesperson Joe Conroy.
Structure fires in dilapidated or otherwise neglected buildings are an increasing concern across the council and the city, especially in Ward 2.
According to Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales, 49 of the 61 buildings the city wants fixed are within that district, which encompasses much of downtown.
In 2021, the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to nearly 500 structure fires, a quarter of which involved vacant buildings.
According to past reports, Bakersfield’s Fire Investigations Unit made 43 felony arson arrests last year — 41 of which were for fires started by transient or homeless individuals.
“Despite all our best efforts and work done collectively, these properties hold us back,” Gonzales said. “They become a nuisance and a place for illicit activity, but also potential for structure fires, which can spread to other buildings. We have to respond in a robust way and these ordinances will help us give tools we need.”
Gonzales said many buildings in question lack proper security and oversight, often due to property owners unwilling to make necessary changes, to the risk of neighboring businesses and homes.
“There are many good property owners trying to do the right thing,” Gonzales said. “It’s unfair they have to be held back by properties that are chronic nuisances.”
Many of these vacant buildings have been unkempt or in disrepair for years.
“We’ve had many active cases on these properties for years, even before my time on City Council — majority of them, in fact,” Gonzales said.
In February 2020, Gonzales made the initial referral to the planning and development committee, who returned to the council in November with the three amendments.
Existing municipal code states property owners must address anything on the property considered to be a nuisance. However, it’s nearly useless in the event a vacancy or damages go on for an extended period of time.
“While we have tools in place and are taking enforcement actions, it is not having a material impact on the properties or the surrounding neighborhoods — business owners, residents are not seeing a difference,” Gonzales said.
The new ordinances will not change the city’s current enforcement code for typical, non-summary cases, which include things like complaints, notices and inspections. Instead, they add necessary language to expedite the process of repair, and establish responsibility on the part of the property owner.
They dictate that vacant buildings within city limits must be secured with working locks, doors and windows. It also specifies that the building owners must board up exposed openings and post “no trespassing” signs. City officials say this is to prevent unlawful access to buildings and neglect by property owners.
If a building sustains fire damage, the owner must obtain either a demolition permit or apply for a fire rehabilitation permit within 90 days of the incident.
“We’ve seen burned-out buildings sit for years without real action and that has a real effect on the surrounding neighborhood,” Gonzales said.
The third ordinance would allow the city to claim possession of the property through a receivership program, to make repairs of their own or even demolish it. And in the event the property owner sells the place, the city would receive a portion of the proceeds, to cover whatever cost they had in its repair.
It also cuts down the timeline property owners will have to respond to notice of abatement procedures, if the city finds the building runs a risk to “the health and safety” of its surrounding neighborhood. Gonzales said under the former framework, some property owners had several options in stalling repairs.
“A 60-day process can be turned into 14 days, if there are health and safety concerns to the city,” Gonzales said. “With these, if it is a real threat to health and safety, we can go in a far quicker timeline to respond to properties, abate them, so that they improve and secure the site.”
The pre-existing chapter for nuisance abatement conflated the abatement process with the assessment process, which meant twice as many notices and hearings. Under the new language, the city may act as quickly as 48 hours within giving proper notice, if conditions present an “imminent clear and present danger to life, health, and safety of occupants and/or the public.”
“Summary abatement is by definition a faster process for the city to perform work and fix property violations due to health and safety concerns without first conducting a hearing and offering a right to appeal,” the ordinance reads.
Changes like these play into a bigger plan that city officials have for Bakersfield.
“Our long-term vision is to see the downtown commercial corridor be revitalized,” Gonzales said. “We want to see new developments downtown… new restaurants, bars, and cafes to housing units both market price and affordable housing. This allows us to do that.”
They also hope it will prevent unnecessary structure fires in the future.
“At the same time we have to ensure these properties are kept safe, secure and that they are put to the highest and best use,” Gonzales said.