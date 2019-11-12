A United States citizenship is a right given to many at birth, and often times most people don't think too much about its significance or importance.
But it had quite a different meaning for 75 Central Valley residents Tuesday at Cal State Bakersfield.
One of which included CSUB economics professor Aaron Hegde, who was born in India and grew up in Canada. He came to the United States in 1995 for his master's and doctoral degrees and has been teaching at the university since 2003.
He applied for a green card in 2005 and received it in 2013. If he wanted to become a permanent U.S. citizen, he would need to wait at least five years before applying for citizenship.
The time had come this July for Hegde to take the next step.
"I never thought much about citizenship. I had the green card, but you see the struggles people go through, some people giving up their lives, and you think wow, this is something special that is not to be taken lightly," Hegde explained. "When you’re born somewhere, maybe you don’t appreciate it as much as someone who has to go through those struggles."
What made the day even sweeter was that the ceremony was held at CSUB for the first time, a place he learned to call home over the years.
"I’ve been here 17 years, and this is where I feel most comfortable," he added.
Ten different countries around the world were represented at the ceremony, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Fresno field office officials. Once they took the oath of allegiance, all 75 individuals had one common nationality from that moment on: they were all Americans.
Another individual who became a citizen Tuesday was AlemSeghed Kebede, one of three Ethiopians in the group. Education brought him overseas 27 years ago, and for 19 years he has been a sociology professor at CSUB.
Because he has spent so much time in the U.S., he said he feels more American than Ethiopian, but he didn't want to rush into becoming a citizen.
"I just say to myself this is something I cannot force on myself. I want to do it slowly but surely," Kebede explained. "Now the time has come for me."
As he was standing in line, waiting to check in, he felt "elated" to be where he was and believed he made the right decision.
The ceremony took place as Supreme Court justices heard arguments on whether or not the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program should end. Both Hegde and Kebede said they were thinking of several of their students who are Dreamers and hope "they’ll have the same opportunity as me to say they are Americans," Kebede said.
One right granted to U.S. citizens both professors are looking forward to is voting in the upcoming primary and presidential elections. Both discuss politics in their classes and encourage their students to exercise their civic duty, but have never been able to participate in it themselves. Until now.
"I get my students to vote and we do extra credit, so now I can give myself extra credit," Hegde said while laughing.
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny was in attendance for the ceremony and was honored that her university could be part of such an important day for those who pursued their dreams to become Americans.
"I think it symbolizes a lot about the university about who we are and what it is that we represent," Zelezny said. "I’m proud of the fact that the university is a hub for ceremonies where we’re really lifting up the diversity of our region and celebrating how that diversity is our strength."
From one American to several others, she had a simple message for the group: "Welcome home."
