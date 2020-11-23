For some Bakersfield residents, a temporary restraining order blocking an ordinance allowing hens to be raised in backyards is more than an inconvenience.
“There’s a good handful of people that thought it was a done deal and they have chickens,” said Michelle Harp, a member of a loose collection of Bakersfield residents dedicated to bringing backyard hens to the city. “There’s a lot of people in our group that are going ‘oh god, what do we do now?’”
The City Council voted in September to allow urban hens to be raised in most backyards throughout the city. However, the law was not scheduled to go into effect until last Friday.
That didn’t stop some residents, who went ahead and purchased chickens early.
“I’ve had my fair share of issues with Bakersfield, and it finally felt like this is something that I could be proud of being in Bakersfield for,” said one woman who did not want her name used because she was concerned about the legal consequences of keeping chickens in the city.
The woman, who lives near Bakersfield College, said she recently spent around $700 to purchase six chicks and a chicken coop. Right now, she said she’s training the chicks to behave like pets.
She just hopes that when she tells her neighbors of her new purchase, they won’t inform on her to the city’s Code Enforcement Division, which could force her to get rid of her new animal companions.
“We went whole hog right before it was supposed to be cleared,” she said. “Things are a little gray, a little muddy, a little scary.”
Many Bakersfield residents could be in the same situation. A group calling themselves the Citizens for the Preservation of R-1 Zones has sued the city, claiming city officials violated the California Environmental Quality Act when it legalized backyard hens.
The group says the city did not adequately study the environmental impacts of backyard hens before their vote. As the two parties hash out their differences in Kern County Superior Court, the law change is on hold.
But learning anything about these mysterious Bakersfield residents has been difficult. Their attorney, Jamie Hall, said on Monday group members prefer to remain anonymous.
“Due to the controversial nature and personal convictions associated with the subject matter, they prefer to remain out of public view at this time,” he said in a phone interview. “People have strong feelings on this issue, and they prefer to let the legal process complete itself and don’t want to get involved in the emotional component.”
Those who have been critical of urban hens have remained relatively quiet following the announcement of the lawsuit. Retired City Treasurer Bill Descary has been a prominent voice against the hen ordinances, but now says he’s spoken his piece.
“It’s out there to be litigated,” he said. “We’ll just fasten the seat belt and wait to see what happens.”
The Bakersfield Association of Realtors, which sent a critical 13-page letter to the city in October requesting the City Council table the issue until in-person public meetings could be held, said it was not involved in the current legal proceedings.
“Our experience has always been that we like to work with our elected officials to come up with policies that make sense,” said the association’s CEO Kim Huckaby. “Just generally (we) are not in the business of creating lawsuits unless it’s a last resort.”
The delay brings up the possibility that the City Council could re-vote on the issue. Two new members will soon join the City Council, potentially changing the outcome.
On Monday, Eric Arias, who will replace yes-vote Willie Rivera, said he had the same opinion as his predecessor.
“Regardless of the legal parameters, most people that want a hen already have a hen,” he said. “So I think that it wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and move forward to make that legal.”
The other incoming councilmember, Patty Gray, did not want to commit herself to one position. She is replacing Jacquie Sullivan, who also voted to allow backyard hens.
“For me to just step out as not even a councilmember yet, I think it would be really foolish of me,” Gray said. “I don’t have enough information right now. If I am put in that position where I’ve got a vote on it, I’ll be informed at that time.”