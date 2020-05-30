Once concerts and other gatherings can start up again at the Spectrum Amphitheatre at The Park at River Walk, your experience may be more comfortable.
City of Bakersfield crews are working on upgrading the seating, removing the bench seats and installing new chair-style seats, according to the city's weekly general information memo.
The city memo noted that over the years amphitheater visitors complained the seating was uncomfortable.
