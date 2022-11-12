 Skip to main content
New CEO works to restore confidence in Clinica Sierra Vista

Dr. Olga Meave has been appointed permanent CEO of Clinica Sierra Vista.

 Photo courtesy of Clinica Sierra Vista

Dr. Olga Meave's ascendance to the top job at Clinica Sierra Vista was something of a trial by fire, times three.

On top of other problems at the Bakersfield-based chain of community health clinics — turbulence in administration, a pandemic and everything that went with them — Clinica's new employees, so badly needed at the time, "were joining and they were leaving."

