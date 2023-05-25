 Skip to main content
New CDFI at Valley Strong advances B3K’s economic vision

The B3K Prosperity economic collaboration notched a success Thursday as Bakersfield-based Valley Strong Credit Union announced it has been awarded federal certification as a community development financial institution ready to offer services and products geared toward underserved communities.

Launching a Kern-based CDFI has been a goal of B3K for close to three years after a local needs assessment led by the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institution found the county’s small businesses suffer from a lack of access to capital. Although outside CDFIs have operated in Kern in recent years, and Ridgecrest-based AltaOne Federal Credit Union launched one about a year ago, Valley Strong’s alone grew out of B3K’s vision for economic revitalization.

