New career training center in southeast Bakersfield welcomes $8M in state money

Three aspects of Kern County's economic development push — workforce training, entrepreneurship and support for farmworker communities — merged Tuesday during a morning celebration of $8 million in state money for the purchase and renovation of a new career development center on South Union Avenue.

Dozens of leaders in local government, education and business attended an event at the former home of Bakersfield ARC that culminated in Assemblyman Rudy Salas presenting a novelty check to David Villarino-Gonzalez, president and CEO of a nonprofit founded by the late civil rights icon Cesar E. Chavez.

