For years, Nick Cullen has made a habit of dirtying his jacket.
On his way out of the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, he picked the ticks off his neck and tried, unsuccessfully, to scrape the crust of saliva off his lapel.
“I’ve got a running line of credit at Today Cleaners,” Cullen joked.
As the director of Kern County Animal Services, Cullen has for years brought in dogs to the board meeting each week, partly as a warm respite from the cold calculations of government, but also as a reminder that he, and his department, need more funding. And on Tuesday, he got it.
In a doubleheader of budget hearings held Monday night and Tuesday morning, county officials went over changes they’ve made to the 2023-24 budget.
This comes one month after Kern supervisors approved the 2023-24 preliminary budget for $3.7 billion. Elsa Martinez, the county’s top financial officer, said that since the last meeting, the county has calculated its final assessment values for the 2023-24 fiscal year and confirmed its year-end fund balance.
New estimates find property values countywide total $123.3 billion, an increase of nearly $8 billion. This stems mostly from an 8% increase in residential, commercial and agricultural property values, a continued trend of growth since 2016. Oil and gas property values, meanwhile, increased 1.7%, a sign, Martinez said, of decreased reliance on the industry she attributed to state regulation and goals related to combating climate change. Oil and gas valuations in Kern amount to 13% of the county’s total property value next year — about half of what it was in 2014.
Coupled with an increase in estimated sales tax revenue, the increase in property values results in $40.1 million in discretionary revenue available. Pair that with $44.5 million carried over from the previous fund balance, and the county has $84.6 million to fund a spread of ongoing and one-time resources.
One such change: a boost in funding to Kern’s long-challenged animal services department, from staffing to a new animal shelter. This builds upon the $8.18 million preliminary budget for the department approved in June that funds 51 positions.
“The proposed adjustments to the preliminary budget also include funding for two veterinarian assistants to help with animal welfare and create a career path for those who want to become registered veterinary technicians, totaling in four additional positions being funded,” Ally Soper, spokesperson for Kern County, said in an email Tuesday, adding that the budget includes five more animal care worker positions following community input.
The county also confirmed $16 million for a new shelter — $1.2 million for design and $14.8 for construction — which Chief Operations Officer James Zervis said would take three to four years to complete.
“Thank you for making adjustments to the budget. That was encouraging,” said Janet Becker, a Kern resident, adding that she would like to see 10 additional animal care workers. “In the time that I’ve served there, I’ve gotten to know the employees and they are frazzled. They’re being asked to do five different jobs and they can’t do their jobs efficiently.”
Soper wrote in an email Tuesday the county plans to build the new shelter next to the new coroner’s facility on the northeast corner of McMurtrey Avenue and Quinn Road, although final plans are still underway.
The board will meet again on Aug. 29 to decide whether to adopt the 2023-24 budget, following a final public hearing.