Other changes to 2023-24 Kern County budget

Ongoing cost changes include:

• $13 million to prepare for expected increases in retirement cost due to changes in assumptions by KCERA

• $11.7 million for cost of living adjustment in the general fund

• $4.55 million for increase to appropriation for contingencies

• $3.7 million for 25 additional detention deputies

• $344,000 for code compliance enforcement

• $404,774 for Auditor-Controller payroll and financial system staff

• $145,188 for Construction Services Grant and Revenue Account

• $2.87 million for nursing staff, correctional medicine

• $1.69 million for salary equity adjustments, recruitment and retention

• $1.48 million for Enterprise Resource Management License, Special Services

Other one-time cost changes include:

• $14.8 million designated for Kern Animal Services facility

• $5 million designated for Kern County Sheriff’s evidence and property room

• $3.5 million designated for fiscal stability

• $3.4 million in major maintenance and capital projects

• $2.1 million designated for tax litigation reserve

• $12.2 million for the Regional Public Safety Radio System

• $1.5 million for Enterprise Resource Management implementation staff

• $1 million for county park maintenance

• $100,000 for code compliance vehicles