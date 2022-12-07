 Skip to main content
New 'blue hydrogen' proposal in Elk Hills would be California's first

mcfarland

Mark A. "Mac" McFarland is president and CEO of oil producer California Resources Corp.

 Courtesy of TerraForm Power

A large local oil producer announced an agreement Wednesday with an Oklahoma company for construction of a natural gas-fueled hydrogen plant whose byproduct carbon dioxide would be buried permanently in western Kern County's Elk Hills Oil Field.

Long Beach-based California Resources Corp.'s deal with Lone Cypress Energy Services LLC, based in Tulsa, was touted as California's first so-called "blue hydrogen" project, creating up to 125 temporary construction jobs and as many as 18 permanent positions.

