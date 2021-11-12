New Big Lots store in Delano celebrates grand opening Saturday with discount offers

A new Big Lots store in Delano will celebrate Saturday with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 8:45 a.m.
The store at 912 County Line Road expects to give out scratch-off cards offering savings of up to $250 through the weekend.
The store's hours at 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
"We've put our most innovative thinking into the layout, design and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better," Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn said in a news release.
The discount store is part of a publicly traded company based in Columbus, Ohio. The chain operates 1,424 stores in 47 states.