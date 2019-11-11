A new Bakersfield City School District elementary school proposed for the southwest corner of Masterson Street and Paladino Drive in northeast Bakersfield is scheduled to open fall 2023, according to district documents.
Construction of new school facilities on the westernmost 24 acres of a 50.06-acre site owned by the district would begin in 2021. The school would encompass approximately 95,400 square feet and would be constructed in two phases, the documents state.
The proposed site is surrounded by single family residences and undeveloped land.
According to a project site map from consulting group Provost and Pritchard, the school will include kindergarten through sixth grades. Playing fields and/or play courts will be oriented on the eastern portion of the site near Masterson Street.
A future street is proposed on the west side of the school site that will provide access to bus loading/unloading, parent drop-off/pick-up and a visitor parking lot, the site map shows. Limited access will be available off of Masterson Street and Paladino Drive.
Capacity is planned for approximately 785 students.
The school currently does not have an official name.
Other schools in the area include BCSD's Douglas K. Fletcher and Cesar E. Chavez elementary schools and Paul L. Cato Middle School.
The district prepared an initial study to identify the potential effects on the environment from the construction and operation of the proposed school and to evaluate the significance of those effects.
The Board of Education will consider a resolution to adopt the final Mitigated Negative Declaration and the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program, approving the proposed project and adopting the findings and determinations of the initial study Tuesday.
