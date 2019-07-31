The city is hard at work spending money raised by the local 1 percent sales tax increase passed by voters last November.
At least that’s the impression one gets while walking through the city’s newest building, a Law Enforcement Training Facility on California Avenue.
On Wednesday, city officials provided a tour of the new building, which is scheduled to begin a new training academy for police recruits on Monday.
The building used to be Casa Tequila Bar and Grill until the city acquired it for $2.5 million in January.
After a $1.2 million remodel, which was still underway Wednesday, the city hopes to train 31 new officers during a six-month academy before hosting another academy in January for an estimated 50 new officers.
That would put the Bakersfield Police Department on track to bring on 100 new officers by 2022.
“We are very proud of what’s taking place, the pace at which it’s taking place and we wanted to show off what the voters have done, that they are getting a return on their investment,” City Manager Alan Tandy said during Wednesday's tour.
The city expects to raise around $58 million from the sales tax increase over fiscal year 2019-20, which began July 1.
With the funds, which only became available after Measure N passed by 97 votes, the city hopes to hire 126 new employees in addition to 43 officers in the first full year of the increase.
Tandy said 54 new employees had already been hired, with another 65 people in the process of being brought on board.
In addition, the city has purchased 17 vehicles with tax fund dollars.
On Wednesday, construction workers placed carpet and installed showers at the former restaurant and appeared to have much work to complete before Monday’s start.
However, city officials seemed confident the academy will begin on time.
The six-month academy will be the first class BPD will run in an effort to increase the officers on its staff by 20 percent.
With more officers, the city hopes it will be able to respond to lower-priority calls and improve response times for all calls.
“As an average voter, who voted in favor or Measure N, this is probably what they had in mind,” said Beatris Sanders, chairwoman of the sales tax oversight committee that votes to recommend all Measure N funding each year. “I think public safety had to be the top one and two as the top priorities for a voter and here we are.”
In addition to the police training academy, Tandy said the city would initiate two rapid response teams by the end of August.
The teams will be used to quickly mitigate homeless issues and keep public parks clean.
