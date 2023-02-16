New Bakersfield affordable housing community only sounds like a farm

Bakersfield’s newest affordable housing community already looked and felt different from conventional notions of subsidized apartment living when, late Thursday morning, a rooster’s crow drew the sharpest distinction of all.
The sound, as reminiscent of rural life as the neighing of horses that preceded it, interrupted a speech being given as part of a ribbon-cutting to mark the near-completion of Benton Park Cottages, a 24-unit community built on a long-vacant lot along Hughes Lane at Terrace Way.
To be clear, the surrounding neighborhood in south Bakersfield is more urban than nearby farm animals make it sound, as was made clear by extensive graffiti on a cinder block wall across the street. But the point stands: Benton Park does not come off as your average affordable housing project.
And yet, that’s exactly what it is.
Composed of eight single-story buildings painted white with black trim, the $9.3 million community features modern touches such as roof-mounted solar panels, a community room, vinyl plank flooring and a dishwasher in each of the one- and three-bedroom apartments.
One of Thursday’s attendees, Oildale resident Shakeisha Brown, called the apartments “very nice” and said she hopes to move in next week along with four members of her immediate family.
“When you think about low-income apartments, you don’t think about them being nice,” she said. “These it looks like they actually put some effort.”
The man whose speech the rooster butted into, Executive Director Stephen Pelz of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, said the organization didn’t want to disrupt the area’s country feel by putting in a three-story apartment building.
“It’s kind of a really neat atmosphere,” he said.
Half of all the units at Benton Park are being set aside for participants in the state's No Place Like Home program for people who were living on the streets, or at risk of being homeless, and are recovering from mental illness. The new, gated community will serve them with on-site case management services.
To qualify for the other apartments, residents must earn no more than 60 percent of the area’s median annual income, which for a family of four is in the mid-$40,000 range. Rents will range from $336 to $775 per month, which equates to a third to half of the going market rate.
The county supervisor representing the area, Leticia Perez, took the lectern during the event to compliment the community’s beauty and apparent safety.
“It is the kind of place that people with cherish,” she said.
The housing authority’s chairman, Raju Jassar, added that the development is “another great project on an infill lot that otherwise would have sat here (empty) for decades.”
It wasn’t easy, though, as Pelz made clear in his speech calling the project a “very long road” that started in 2018.
First, neighbors had to be convinced the development was a good idea, he said. Then, after construction was mostly complete about seven months ago, progress stalled because Pacific Gas and Electric Co. wasn’t able to provide the project with electrical power.
Even now, finishing touches are being made as the housing authority hopes to receive a certificate of occupancy allowing the first residents to move in next week.
Many parties, including state and local government, contributed to the project in different ways. PNC Real Estate invested $3 million in equity, the county provided a $2.5 million loan, the state helped finance the development with a $2.1 million loan, Pacific Western Bank loaned the project $1.4 million and the housing authority kicked in $365,000 of its own. The community was designed by KSA Group Architects, now part of Ordiz-Melby Architects, and built by Wallace & Smith Contractors.
Benton Park is to remain rent-restricted for at least 55 years.
Pelz said the housing authority is working on eight more projects comprising 200 units.