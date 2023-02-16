 Skip to main content
New Bakersfield affordable housing community only sounds like a farm

Bakersfield’s newest affordable housing community already looked and felt different from conventional notions of subsidized apartment living when, late Thursday morning, a rooster’s crow drew the sharpest distinction of all.

The sound, as reminiscent of rural life as the neighing of horses that preceded it, interrupted a speech being given as part of a ribbon-cutting to mark the near-completion of Benton Park Cottages, a 24-unit community built on a long-vacant lot along Hughes Lane at Terrace Way.

