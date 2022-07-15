New agency seeks to curb rising health care costs

In 2017, a rare viral infection hospitalized Bernadette Moordigian for three weeks and paralyzed her for nearly nine months. Although she had health insurance, the hospital sent her an $80,000 bill. She appealed and got financial aid but was still on the hook for $10,000.
In 2018, Shelly Tsai, a lawyer with Neighborhood Legal Services Los Angeles, took on a client who opted to give birth at home with a midwife. Insurance wouldn’t foot the $8,000 bill despite it costing three times less than a hospital birth.
Last year, Laila Dellapasqua reduced her family’s health insurance coverage yet again as premiums increased. Collectively, their yearly deductibles are more than $31,000.
Stories like these three are increasingly common. California and the country are in the midst of a health care affordability crisis. The Golden State has taken a multi-pronged approach in its effort to get a grip on skyrocketing costs — its latest effort being a new Office of Health Care Affordability whose job will be to investigate the causes behind price increases and hold health industry players accountable.
In California and nationally, the most cited reason for people being uninsured or underinsured is cost. Even those with robust insurance sometimes struggle to afford hospital bills and their medication. Some take extreme measures, such as rationing their dosages or traveling south of the border for more affordable care. Half of Californians skipped or postponed medical care in 2021 because of costs, according to a California Health Care Foundation report.
“For all the talk of inflation in the last year, if gas prices went up the same rate as health care prices over the last couple of decades, we wouldn’t be seeing $5 to $6 a gallon, we’d be seeing $30 to $40 a gallon,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, a consumer rights group. “What is raising people’s concerns about inflation these days has been the case for health care for decades.”
The recently approved state budget includes $30 million to create the office, whose key responsibility will be to set and enforce limits on cost growth for the industry, including hospitals, health insurers and physician groups.
The office has been years in the making, with industry representatives, legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom haggling over specifics. In its final form, it will be seated in the Department of Health Care Access and Information and led by department director Elizabeth Landsberg.
“We absolutely will be shining a light specifically on how much of the health care dollar that’s coming out of people’s pocket — that’s putting a strain on their family budget — how much of that is going to administrative costs and profits,” Landsberg said.
However, the office’s work won’t translate into instant savings for people nor immediately eliminate stories like Moordigian’s or Dellapasqua’s. Expectations should be tempered, Landsberg said.
The office isn’t necessarily aiming to reduce costs, but rather to slow the rate of growth of those costs. “Which may not feel that great to consumers who already feel like they’re paying too much, but we have got to get the costs under control, and we think this will absolutely have a meaningful impact,” Landsberg said.
Limiting cost growth, enforcement
Household health spending has grown twice as fast as wages, and medical inflation is 1.5 times greater than general inflation, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. State spending on Health and Human Services, which encompasses Medi-Cal, the health program for low-income people, makes up nearly one-third of the state budget. And health insurance premiums and deductibles have steadily increased for Californians in the past decade, equaling 10.5 percent of the median household income in 2020, according to the Commonwealth Fund, a health care think tank.
“Bottom line, health care is too expensive, its growth rate is unsustainable and we have to do something,” said Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, who was involved in negotiations to establish the office.
The Office of Health Care Affordability is attempting to tackle the root of the issue: Providers can charge patients virtually any amount they want with no incentive to lower prices.
“Whenever we’ve tried to make health care more affordable, we’ve done it by increasing subsidies, but that’s not doing anything about the underlying cause,” said Gary Cohen, a former Obama Administration adviser and principal with Health Management Associates, a health care consulting group. Cohen previously led Blue Shield of California’s negotiations on the formation of the office as vice president of government affairs.
In California, the Office of Health Care Affordability will be responsible for examining the health care market as a whole. Currently, three departments and the Office of the Attorney General oversee parts of the system separately. The fragmentation often results in industry players blaming each other for rising costs. The new office plans to identify the primary drivers of cost increases, including individual facilities with above-average prices.
It will collect data on expenditures, including doctor’s visits, hospital care, medication and medical supplies. The data is expected to help identify how much is going toward an entity’s administrative costs and profits.
An eight-member appointed advisory board will set limits on cost growth for different sectors and regions. Any entity that exceeds limits and shows no improvement may face financial penalties.
States have limited power when it comes to regulating the pharmaceutical industry, so drug companies will not be subject to the office’s cost targets. However, the office will analyze the role drug manufacturers are having on overall health care spending, Landsberg said. In one effort to cut drug costs, the Newsom administration is also working on producing its own line of generic drugs, starting with insulin.
Eight other states have created similar health care affordability offices with moderate success. Between 2017 and 2020, Massachusetts, which created the first office, saw health care costs exceed its growth limits in two of the four years. California’s office will have the toughest enforcement mechanisms, Landsberg said.
“The (enforcement) teeth are important just to convey what a critical initiative this is, and that if parties aren’t able to comply, then the state will have the ability to take action,” Landsberg said.
Landsberg will be responsible for enforcing the limits on cost growth with a variety of tools at her disposal, ranging from requiring violators to submit performance improvement plans to levying fines. Advocates and researchers are counting on the office’s ability to create price transparency and bring more competition to the health marketplace.
“If you look at other parts of our economy that are market-driven but where there is competition, consumers are the ones that determine what the prices are. They make tradeoffs for service, quality, access,” said Glenn Melnick, health economics expert from the University of Southern California’s Sol Price School of Public Policy. “The problem is, our health care system is far from that model.”
The office will also conduct reviews of mergers and acquisitions, which have remained unregulated in California.