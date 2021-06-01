New affordable housing project planned for Baker Street; City Council to vote on funds Wednesday

A new affordable housing development proposed for Baker Street aims to complete a years-long revitalization plan.
On Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council is scheduled to vote on approving funding for the project, termed the Renaissance at Baker, and selling the property to its two partners, the Housing Authority of the County of Kern and the Cesar Chavez Foundation.
“The new project on Baker Street is part of the Cesar Chavez Foundation’s ongoing effort to bring long-term sustainable affordable housing to the community,” Alfredo Izmajtovich, executive vice president of the Housing and Economic Development Fund for the Cesar Chavez Foundation, said in a statement. “This project will bring new investment and quality affordable housing to the area and serve as a catalyst to create economic opportunities for residents and businesses.”
Planned for 1001 Baker St., the Renaissance could bring much-needed affordable housing to the city. The project consists of 84 units of affordable housing, along with one unit for the housing manager. The building would be four stories, and the ground floor will hold commercial tenants to serve the surrounding area.
The property itself is worth $320,000, which the city plans to sell to the Housing Authority and the Cesar Chavez Foundation through a loan of the same value. In addition, the city proposes dispensing around $1.4 million in federal grant funding and $1.8 million in Public Safety and Vital Services Measure funding toward the project.
“You’ve got a lot of money there that needs to be assembled and these are the pieces of the puzzle,” said Bakersfield Development Services Director Christopher Boyle.
Boyle described the project as being at about the midway point of a process that typically takes around four years. Funding still has to be acquired to build the affordable housing units, but the city believes it can put together a strong grant application to secure additional dollars.
In total, the project is expected to cost $44.7 million to construct. Once completed, it will finish the Baker Street Revitalization Plan, which has already developed two nearby city blocks. Both the Housing Authority and Clinica Sierra Vista have offices in this area. A total of 87 units of affordable housing have also been built.
The Renaissance could be the latest in a swell of affordable housing Bakersfield has gained recently. From 2016 to 2017, 45 low-income housing units were built in the city, compared with 234 in 2020. The city projects 247 units for 2021, with potentially more on the horizon.
The new units are meant to help prevent homelessness and ensure a place to stay for those who do end up on the street.
“The city didn’t purchase and develop the (homeless) navigation center as a solution; it’s a step in the right direction,” Boyle said. “I think that the pieces are all coming together. I feel very confident that the Economic and Community Development Department is going to be able to continue to deliver positive results with the resources that the Council has provided.”