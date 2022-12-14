New advocacy video imagines perils of a world without oil

Cellphones, skateboards, electric vehicles — all contain components made with crude oil. What would we do without them?
More to the point of a new video by Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC, what would we do without petroleum itself?
In the latest, Kern County-led effort to push back against calls to end California oil production, Aera is releasing the two-minute video Thursday to make the point that petroleum continues to play a central role in modern life, and that getting rid of it would be, at a minimum, awkward.
"Oil and gas are intertwined in the very fabric of Californians' everyday lives," Aera President and CEO Erik Bartsch said in a news release announcing the video.
The company's roughly two-minute production makes a point often mentioned locally but which is not part of the California oil industry's most frequently cited argument that cutting back in-state production only makes the state more dependent on foreign imports that are immune from ever-tighter domestic regulations.
By extending the industry's defense to an exaggerated outcome — most consumer products are obviously made in other places not working as aggressively to phase out oil production — Aera is countering the more hard-line positions of climate activists looking to halt production of oil altogether.
The video opens with a statement that oil and gas will be needed for decades to come, not only to fuel vehicles but also to support Californians' quality of life during the transition to cleaner sources of energy.
Next comes a lineup of products whose manufacture depends on oil, including everyday items such as food storage containers and toys.
Soon the video turns to a family's backyard barbecue in which things start disappearing. Children tossing around a football suddenly have nothing to throw. A lightweight table vanishes.
A man in the scene, presumably the father, tries to turn on a natural gas-fueled grill — but nothing happens ("It was working yesterday," he quips.) Then he steps indoors to catch part of a baseball game, only to find his TV is gone in an instant. ("Seriously?" he asks.)
Photovoltaic solar panels are the next to go, along with the family's electric vehicle.
Finally, a leash holding back the family dog goes missing, allowing the animal to escape, with the mother hurrying off after it.
"Next time someone proposes getting rid of oil and gas, take a look around you," the video says. "You may be surprised at all the things you rely on that would simply disappear." It concludes with a call for viewers to learn more and join California's energy conservation.
Groups that have often called on the Newsom administration to do more to limit California oil production, including ending all oil field permitting, did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. One replied that it had no one available to comment on the video.
An Aera spokeswoman noted the video will be available on Aera's YouTube channel Thursday morning, where it will join the company's social media and other advertisements. She noted there will be a web page where people can learn about ways Californians use petroleum daily.
Bartsch added in the news release that the company wants to help the state move toward cleaner energy, but in a balanced way.
"In this critical moment in time, where what we do will define California’s energy future, we urge people to get all the facts as we work towards pragmatic energy solutions to keep energy costs in check and better protect our environment," he stated. "As a California-based company, Aera is committed to doing its part to help the state achieve carbon net neutrality while also reliably providing the affordable energy our communities need every day.”