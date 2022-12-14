 Skip to main content
New advocacy video imagines perils of a world without oil

This image from a new advocacy video by Aera Energy LLC shows a family enjoying a backyard barbecue when suddenly things made from crude oil start disappearing.

Cellphones, skateboards, electric vehicles — all contain components made with crude oil. What would we do without them?

More to the point of a new video by Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC, what would we do without petroleum itself?

