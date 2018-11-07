The new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital opened its doors Wednesday, providing services to the public at 1100 Magellan Drive.
Patients seeking hospital care should go to the new location and not the old facility at 115 W. E St.
“The opening of our new hospital is truly a historic moment for Tehachapi,” Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley President Jeff Lingerfelt said. “This modern, state-of-the-art hospital will allow our team of caregivers and physicians to provide compassionate, quality care to our community in a beautiful, safe setting. We want to thank the taxpayers who invested in the future of Tehachapi Valley health care and have been so patient.”
A formal ribbon-cutting will be hosted at 9 a.m. Nov. 13.
The hospital replaces the facility located in downtown Tehachapi that was constructed in 1954. The new hospital includes a 13-room emergency department equipped with trauma, fast track and triage rooms; an intensive care unit for a higher level of care not currently offered in Tehachapi; digital imaging; and for the first time in decades, a surgery department. It also includes two gastrointestinal procedure rooms where procedures such as endoscopies and colonoscopies can be performed.
The hospital’s scheduled opening culminates years of anticipation from Tehachapi community members who voted to pass $50 million in bonds in 2009 to finance construction of the medical center — then operated by the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District.
In a landslide, almost 90 percent of district voters opted in June 2016 to allow Adventist Health to assume operations of the hospital under a long-term lease and complete construction of the facility.
More information about the hospital is available at www.AHTehachapiValley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.