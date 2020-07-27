The Rev. Theophane Nelliparambil Antony has been appointed as the new administrator of the Parish of St. Francis of Assisi in Bakersfield, according to an announcement from the Bishop of the Diocese of Fresno, Joseph V. Brennan.
"The need for pastoral leadership is crucial for the spiritual health and well-being of any community," Brennan wrote in a letter to parishioners dated July 24 and posted on the church's Facebook page Monday.
Antony has previously served at churches in Fresno and Fowler, the letter said.
Antony will fill the position on Friday. He succeeds the Rev. Monsignor Ron Swett, who has filled in at the church since the Rev. Monsignor Craig Harrison was placed on administrative leave in April 2019.
