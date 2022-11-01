New 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center to open in Bakersfield

Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services had the chance to show off its new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center Tuesday morning.
With suicide death rates among Americans increasing by 30 percent between 2000 and 2020, and mental health distress becoming amplified by the pandemic, the need for these services, advocates say, is clear.
"We're dealing on average with about 3,000 calls a month," said Behavioral Health Director Stacy Kuwahara.
Those calls consist of ones received on the old 800 number and the new 988 system, which became effective in July. They also include the many follow-up calls crisis counselors make to those who have reached out for help or services.
"We're really happy to have you here today to showcase our grand opening of the new facility we'll be using to operate our local access line and 988 call center," Kuwahara told members of the media invited to Tuesday's event.
"It's such an important place," she said, "because this is the call center that's serving our entire county."
The new center in downtown Bakersfield is bigger, she said, with space for about 30 staff. It has room to grow and it includes a break room where staff can decompress and ease the stress that comes with the specialized work they do.
"Our hotline has been a certified suicide hotline since 2010," Kuwahara said. "We're one of only two counties (in California) that operates its own hotline."
Ellen Eggert, the program support supervisor for the hotline, said her staff deals with a lot of trauma, callers in crisis and people at risk of suicide.
"We've outgrown our old building," Eggert said. "This is going to give us the opportunity to hire more staff."
They expect to add text and chat capabilities by July 2023.
"988 is the new word for hope," Eggert told reporters.
Yes, they are there for individuals suffering from mental health crises, Eggert said, but it's also OK to call if you're just having a bad day.
"You don't have to have thoughts of suicide," she said. "You can just be going through it and someone is going to be here 24/7 who will try to connect you to services."
Because it is part of the mental health system in Kern County, the crisis center has access to a wide range of resources.
"This isn't just a local issue," Kuwahara said. "Everybody's dealing with Fentanyl concerns, everybody is seeing increases in youth mental health needs, and everybody's recognizing the impact of mental health, generally."
Kern County’s is one of 13 call centers in California, but that number is expected to grow. After all, the need is growing.
In 2020, nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide, a 30 percent increase in the rate since 2000. An additional 1.2 million adults and 629,000 adolescents attempted suicide in 2020, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to amplify mental health distress and substance use, both of which contribute to suicide risk, experts know that 988 must effectively connect people in crisis to the services they need, according to a report published last spring by the PEW Charitable Trusts.
Eggert remembered one recurring call her staff was receiving from a woman who was regularly calling under the influence of alcohol.
"My staff would follow up with that person the next day, and they didn't remember calling," Eggert said.
This continued for a while, and the person never acknowledged making the calls.
Then, for two or three days, the caller stopped answering her phone.
"We called law enforcement for a health-and-safety check," Eggert recalled.
Police went out there and the caller had passed out and fallen.
"They got her to the hospital, and she called us a couple of weeks later," Eggert said. "Some people get angry if we call law enforcement, but she said, 'You guys saved my life.'"
They referred her to some substance use disorder treatment and behavioral health treatment — and she's doing well, Eggert said.
"All staff at BHRS is amazing," she said, "but my staff always go above and beyond."