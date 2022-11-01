 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

New 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center to open in Bakersfield

Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services had the chance to show off its new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center Tuesday morning.

With suicide death rates among Americans increasing by 30 percent between 2000 and 2020, and mental health distress becoming amplified by the pandemic, the need for these services, advocates say, is clear.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget