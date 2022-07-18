New 988 hotline sees increased call volume for Kern BHRS crisis hotline

Kern County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services said Monday call volume for the new suicide and crisis lifeline — which is reached by dialing 988 — has increased after being implemented for about a week.
The new number became effective Saturday to coexist with the existing National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which is 1-800-273-8255. These calls are routed to crisis centers around the country. Kern County’s is one of 13 crisis centers in California, and the implementation of 988 was discussed during a press conference Monday at the Kern BHRS office in downtown Bakersfield.
“Ideally, having an accessible, easy-to-use number will increase call volume,” Stacy Kuwahara, director of Kern BHRS, said during the press conference Monday. “We want that to happen because that means more people are reaching out when they need to.”
Ellen Eggert, the crisis hotline supervisor for Kern BHRS, noted many callers over the weekend said they used 988 when dialing the crisis center to get mental health help. Volume is expected to increase about 30 percent in total, Kuwahara added.
Kuwahara also noted that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration — which worked with federal agencies to iron out logistics for 988 activation — has provided about $105 million in grants to fund call centers nationwide. Kern BHRS will receive some funding, she noted. State legislation, if passed, could add a charge to everyone’s phone bill to raise funds.
Rural communities suffer the most because these regions don’t have access to services, Eggert noted. But anyone can have a crisis, so learning about suicide prevention is everyone’s business.
The hotline allows local centers to offer help outside of their regions, too.
Eggert recalled a Bakersfield man who was teetering atop a Los Angeles building when he called the crisis hotline. Because his phone number had a local area code, he was routed to the Kern BHRS crisis center.
“He had no hope,” Eggert said. “He didn’t really have anything to live for.”
Crisis interventionists began aiding him, and eventually the man began to feel safe. Eggert added that he needed help to get down from the towering building. Law enforcement officers helped safely rescue the man.
Staff then followed up with him multiple times to ensure he connected with services, Eggert said.
The pandemic also increased this country’s mental health crisis as people separated from one another, Kuwahara said. In 2020, the nation counted one death by suicide every 11 minutes. For those between the ages of 10 and 14 and the ages of 25 to 34, suicide is the second-leading cause of death. So, connecting with a person proves invaluable when undergoing a crisis, she added.
Eggert added a person does not need to be undergoing a mental health crisis or a substance abuse disorder to call the crisis line. Someone will answer the call 24/7 to help regardless of the caller.
“You are not alone,” Eggert said. “That’s what we want people to know.”
