New 150-tree arboretum beginning to take root at Bakersfield College campus

When we think of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States, virtually all of them have one characteristic in common: a wealth of lush, healthy trees in an array of shapes, sizes and varieties.
And why not?
Trees reduce air pollution, sequester carbon, exude oxygen, inspire calm (even during finals week) and provide the gift of shade, one of the most valued commodities in Bakersfield during the city's long, punishing summers.
On Saturday, a small army of organizers and volunteers planted 50 new trees on Bakersfield College's main campus in the city's northeast. Fifty more will follow. And 50 more again, all for the creation of the Bakersfield College Arboretum.
"One of the concepts behind the Bakersfield College Arboretum is to create an outdoor living laboratory for the students of horticulture, forestry and plant science to have an eyes- and hands-on learning experience," said Melissa Iger, a certified arborist who heads the Tree Foundation of Kern.
"Each different species and variety of tree will be labeled with the botanical name, common name, family and country of origin for easy identification," Iger said. "We will also create a weblink for more information on each tree."
No one knows the exact number of trees currently on the Panorama Drive campus — or the number of tree varieties.
But there are many.
The new trees planted on Saturday alone include jacaranda, October glory maple, black tupelo, coast live oak, cork oaks, Oklahoma redbud, bay laurel, Kay Parris magnolia, purple smoke tree, marina madrone, ginkgo and the Keith Davey pistache.
The arboretum is being planted on the north side of the campus, near Panorama Drive.
Marcos Rodrigues, BC's executive director of facilities and operations, said the campus will become a beacon in the community and across the state, especially at the community college level.
"Members of the community and the campus will be proud of these tree programming initiatives that the college is pursuing," he said.
BC recently completed a Wellness Path around the campus that students, faculty and other members of the campus community can walk or jog, Rodriguez said. The trail, he said, will help showcase BC's expanding campus forest.
Sponsored by the Virginia and Alfred Harrell Foundation, the arboretum's newest trees should develop decent shade canopies in five to 10 years, Iger said.
"With good care they should live happily on campus from 50 to hundreds of years," she said. "Although it takes a little time to get to a large, shady size, the trees will be there for thousands of people to enjoy for generations."
Don Woodard, a landscape architect with the county of Kern's parks department, often volunteers his time and expertise with the tree foundation, and Saturday was no exception.
"There were lots of people who showed up on Saturday morning and we had 50 trees planted within two hours," Woodard said.
The arboretum will eventually become a resource and an educational space where students and members of the public can see and learn about several varieties of trees in one location.
"People — especially students — will have the opportunity to watch the trees as they grow and understand their individual traits and characteristics," Woodard said.
It was great to see so many people on Saturday willing to lend a hand to create something that will last, it is hoped, for several generations, Woodard said.
"People will be able to say, 'I planted that tree,'" he said.
"Perhaps someone will say someday, 'My great-grandmother planted this tree.'"