'Never seen her smile like that': Wishes come true for local 8-year-old girl battling cancer

Delilah Love Loya just wants to be like other kids.
The 8-year-old Bakersfield girl dreamed of twirling and dancing and shaking colorful pompoms as a cheerleader. It’s really fun, Delilah explained in a recent phone interview, because she gets to jump around.
But a cheerleading practice didn’t go as planned.
Keeping up with other energetic performers proved challenging for her. A cancer diagnosis at 4 years old has zapped her energy and ravaged her tiny body.
So, cheerleading wasn’t an option.
But the local girl's wishes came true when the Los Angeles Rams football team invited her to be a cheerleader for one day earlier this month.
“She had the biggest smile on her face,” her father, Irvin Loya, said of watching his daughter cheer at the game. “I had never seen her smile like that.”
Cancer journey
Delilah fell off her bike four years ago and her legs wouldn’t stop hurting, explained her mother, Samantha Loya. Doctors attributed the pain to “growing pains” and prescribed Tylenol, she added.
But the excruciating pain didn’t go away. Many hospital trips later led to a diagnosis and confirmed the parents’ worst nightmare: Delilah had stage 4 neuroblastoma, which was 95 percent in the bone marrow.
“We had no idea what to do,” Samantha Loya said. “We just cried.”
The hospital trips began. The Loyas commuted back and forth between Bakersfield and Los Angeles.
“She was going to have to fight for her life,” Samantha Loya recalls doctors telling her.
Delilah has undergone scores of chemotherapy treatments — so many that her mother often loses track. Every time remission seems to approach and their hope blooms, it gets dashed away by Delilah relapsing.
“Her cancer is just very aggressive,” Samantha Loya said.
The constant pain barred Delilah from enjoying normal life. Play dates with friends get canceled and activities like cheerleading become a distant dream.
They pray to God to help them find strength to embark on these battles. But the constant pain and missed life weighs on Delilah, her mother said.
“She’s not the same Delilah that we once knew before the cancer,” Samantha said.
An opportunity otherwise unavailable to the 8-year-old girl unveiled itself for Delilah.
“It was so exciting,” Delilah added.
Cheerleading ‘made my heart happy’
Delilah had no idea what that special day on Dec. 4 held for her.
An online influencer known for creating random acts of kindness for strangers had reached out to Samantha Loya to create an unforgettable experience for the 8-year-old girl.
They bounced ideas back and forth and ultimately settled on breathing to life Delilah’s biggest dreams: being a cheerleader.
Isaiah Garza, the influencer who helped Samantha Loya, posted about the experience on social media, and amassed 10 million views for the video.
A special light enters Delilah's eyes once she learns about being a cheerleader in Garza’s video.
“She had such a spark of life and light in her that was brought out that day,” Samantha Loya said while reflecting on that day.
Delilah was blindfolded and greeted with L.A. Rams cheerleaders shaking their pompoms and expressing their excitement for her being there. They also presented her with a locker designated for Delilah and custom uniforms, according to Garza’s video.
“It made my heart happy,” Delilah said.
Father Irvin Loya teared up watching his daughter perform the routine at the Inglewood stadium along with others.
“It was breathtaking,” said Irvin Loya, 32. “I had never felt so much happiness in my heart like that.”