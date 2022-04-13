'Never count me out,' Bakersfield woman says on her 100th birthday

She lived through the Roaring 20s, the Great Depression, World War II, the launch of Sputnik in 1957, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Space Race, the '60s counterculture, the Apollo moon landings, the digital revolution and many other historical milestones.
More than 20 friends and relatives joined northwest Bakersfield resident Fern Green at Red Lobster on Wednesday to celebrate her 100th birthday.
The birthday girl had no problem keeping up.
"She plays bridge three days a week and she's sharp as a tack," said Mike Cowden, one of a dozen and a half neighbors who celebrated with Green.
"She broke a lot of glass ceilings," said her daughter Nila Stone.
At least three friends reported that Green swears like a sailor, given the proper circumstances.
"She was married to a sailor for many years," quipped Sherrie Anderson, another neighbor. "Her husband was in the Navy, so she comes by it honestly."
Born April 13, 1922, in Joplin, Mo., Green's childhood was more than a little topsy-turvy. Her young mother left her with an older couple when she was 18 months old. She spent most of her youth being shuttled back and forth.
Fortunately, the couple she affectionately called Aunt Molly and Uncle Edward were not blood relations, but they were loving, well-educated and provided the young girl in their care with learning opportunities, travel, security and stability, even in the hardscrabble years of the Depression.
"She was my rock," Green remembered of Aunt Molly.
It seems green has always been filled with energy and enthusiasm.
"It's been an adventure and I haven't stopped living it," Green said of her long life. "I don't believe in sitting down." At least not for long.
One of her first jobs was working at Black Hotel in Joplin, where she learned how to operate a cash register and assist guests.
"I did stretch my wings," the centenarian remembered as she looked back over the century of her life.
"I never stopped learning. I went to night school," she said. "I held down some very good jobs."
She became a paralegal and worked for Motel 6 in its legal department.
She travelled to Grants, N.M.
"That's where I got involved in uranium," she said, turning heads at the table. "It was a boom town at the time."
She was working for a home builder in New Mexico as "his girl Friday," entrusted with a variety of tasks.
And that's how she came to Lompoc, where she began to stretch her wings even further, this time searching for success in the real estate business.
Green went on to serve as president of the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce Women's Division and two terms as president of California Women in Chambers of Commerce.
"She's a beautiful, amazing woman," said Gemma Smith, another neighbor at the Villas at Scenic River in northwest Bakersfield.
"She dances, she partakes of all the social activities and she writes beautiful prose and poetry," Smith said.
Fern Green's late husband, Russ Green, was 103 when he died some years ago. When asked what it means to make it to 100, Fern Green advised, "don't stand still for too long."
She believes in "the man upstairs," she said. And by giving all the things she can't handle to God, she is able to live her life to its fullest.
"I was just lucky, and I have a lot of determination," she said.
"Never count me out."