Kern County can and must do better to prevent child abuse and neglect in our communities.
That's according to Tom Corson, executive director of Kern County Network for Children, who said people in Kern County have a responsibility to commit to ending abuse in our homes, churches, businesses, organizations and schools.
"From a fiscal, moral and public safety perspective, we have an obligation to invest in the protection of our children from the harm caused by abuse and neglect," Corson said.
This comes after an overview about Kern County's children published this month by the Kern County Network for Children reported an average of 41 children each day were referred to Child Protective Services with allegations of child abuse and neglect in 2018. And each day, an average of eight children were found to be victims.
According to the report, the state as a whole averaged a rate of 52.9 children per 1,000 who were referred to CPS with child abuse and neglect allegations, whereas Kern County averaged 58.4 children per 1,000.
And Kern County's average of 11.5 per 1,000 children maltreated is higher than California's rate of 7.5 per 1,000 children, the report states.
The Kern County Network for Children works to identify and address children's issues in Kern County, including the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The network has put out a "report card" on the status of Kern County's children since 2004.
Children who experience physical, emotional or sexual abuse, neglectful behavior or violence in their homes are more likely to leave school early, become a part of the criminal justice system and need pubic assistance as adults. And in Kern County, that's no different, Corson said.
Jana Slagle, spokeswoman for the Kern County Department of Human Services, stated the county saw a 48 percent decrease in substantiated abuse in Kern County over a 10-year period, between 2008 and 2018.
WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE
Maltreatment can look a whole bunch of ways.
Physical or sexual abuse, or neglect, in which parents and caregivers fail to provide a child with food, clothing and care, all constitute child maltreatment. And children can be emotionally abused if they're rejected, berated, or continuously isolated, Corson said.
Typical warning signs of abuse in children include wearing unnecessary extra clothes to cover injuries; reluctance to go home; irritation from being touched; avoiding others; and consistent absences from school, among others, according to Alyssa Salazar, a psychologist in private practice in Kern County.
"Unexplained injuries aren't the only signs of abuse," Corson said. Other signs can include depression, fear of a certain adult, difficulty trusting others or making friends, sudden changes in eating or sleeping patterns, inappropriate sexual behavior, poor hygiene, secrecy and hostility.
And the effects on a child who has experienced abuse can create multiple issues — not just in the present, but in the future.
"Abuse and neglect can cause stunted brain growth, which can impact the child's psychical health," Salazar said. "In terms of psychological consequences, the child can have lower cognitive skills, anxiety and depression, PTSD, and attachment issues as well as social issues."
It can also lead to future issues with crime that can impact the community, Corson said.
"Survivors of abuse or neglect often carry emotional scars for life, and research has shown that children who are abused are almost 30 percent more likely to be arrested for a violent crime later in life," Corson said. "The cycle of abuse can also continue, with evidence suggesting that an estimated one-third of adults with a history of abuse may harm their own children."
HOW IT HAPPENS
But what about Kern County has caused the number of allegations of child abuse and neglect to be higher than the state average?
Corson chalks it up to a few factors.
"Many times, parents are struggling with parenting skills, mental illness and substance abuse. They may have been abused and neglected themselves, making them more likely to abuse their own children because that is all they know," Corson said. "We do know that poverty can be a factor, and our Valley families tend to have higher rates, I believe, in part, due to some of our families' economic struggles."
An estimated 75,599 children in Kern County lived below the poverty line during 2017 — that's about 30 percent of the population, as compared to California's child poverty rate of about 18 percent of the population, according to James Burger, outreach and advocacy coordinator for Community Action Partnership of Kern, which works to eradicate poverty in Kern County.
"Impoverished families often live in inadequate housing, lack access to health care and transportation, struggle to meet their basic needs and suffer from depression or emotional detachment," Burger said.
For example, children from families with annual incomes below $15,000 were more than 22 times more likely to experience abuse and neglect than children from families whose income exceeded $30,000, he said.
HOW TO HELP
When CPS receives a report, a social worker will determine if the incident meets the legal definition of abuse or neglect and risk is assessed, Slagle said.
"The younger the child, the higher the risk," Slagle said.
If the incident meets the legal definition, a social worker is assigned to the case and it's determined if that social worker needs to respond right away or if a wider window to respond is available, Slagle said. An urgent scenario that would require a social worker to respond right away could be sexual abuse, severe neglect or physical abuse.
Salazar and Corson both stressed the importance of speaking up if anyone suspects child abuse or neglect.
"If it's substantiated, the child can get the help that they need," Corson said. "I hope everyone will stand up for public safety by reporting suspected child abuse or neglect, supporting effective prevention efforts, and stopping the cycle of child abuse and neglect."
Salazar reiterated the importance of reporting.
"It's not just about the child, it's about the safety of the community and the safety of the next generation," Salazar said. "We can do more to keep our community safe."
If you witness a child being harmed or if a child tells you about abuse — or if you merely suspect abuse, call the Child Protective Services hotline at 631-6011 or 911.
