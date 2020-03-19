Nestle has told local officials it planned to lay off 50 local employees and partially close its Bakersfield research-and-development facility following the company's December announcement it will sell its U.S. ice cream operations.
A letter the company sent Kern County officials, dated March 11, states Nestle R&D Center Inc.'s at 7301 District Blvd. will be partly shut down amid a company reorganization but that the entire facility will not be closed.
At least 11 technicians will be let go, along with various specialists and a company vice president of research and development, according to the letter from human resources specialist Melissa Alicea.
Alicea could not immediately be reached for comment.
The layoffs, considered permanent, were scheduled to have taken place Sunday, according to the letter, which was shared Thursday with local news media.
Switzerland-based Nestle said in December it would sell its U.S. ice cream operations for $4 billion to Froneri, a joint venture between Nestle and European private equity firm PAI Partners. The acquisition was expected to close in the first quarter of this year.
This will hurt. Others have already laid off employees. For those who have denied the reality of this calamity, It's Here!
