Around a year after a community outcry blocked a proposed five-story student dormitory from being developed at the corner of Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway, nearby residents appear to have thrown their support behind another project.
Pursue Health LLC, an Irvine-based healthcare company, has proposed a one-story skilled nursing facility at the 6.45-acre vacant lot, which is across the street from Town & Country Village Shopping Center and has been described as the busiest undeveloped intersection in the city.
After a public information meeting in January, a company affiliated with Pursue Health purchased the land, and Pursue Health has filed an application with the city of Bakersfield to change the zoning to allow the facility to be built.
While not expected to open for about three years, the facility is planned to hold around 170 beds, serving mostly elderly patients who have been discharged from the hospital, but cannot yet live independently. The company says many patients will stay from 14 to 22 days before returning home.
For at least some of the homeowners nearby, the new proposal is a welcome change from the student dormitory that threatened to drastically impact the surrounding area.
“The difference is just incredible,” said Karyna Wilson, a nearby resident who initially raised the alarm over the dorms after receiving notice of the project in the mail. “Instead of looking at five stories we’re going to be looking at one story.”
She later added the new proposal was a dream come true.
On Monday, Wilson attended a meeting between an influential group of neighbors from the Stockdale Community Action Group and Pursue Health CEO Jose Lynch. During a roughly two-and-a-half hour lunch at Mama Tosca’s Restaurant in southwest Bakersfield, the two parties seemed to agree on nearly all aspects of the project.
“What we wanted to see there is a business of any kind that could benefit the community,” said Stockdale Estates resident Gary Simmons, who helped facilitate the meeting. “That’s what our goal was.”
He spoke favorably of Pursue Health's transparency, at least in comparison to the previous developer, and called the newest proposal a "win-win-win."
Neighbor Kenneth Hersh said a consensus had formed in the community in support of the healthcare facility.
The city of Bakersfield must still approve the zoning change necessary for the project to move forward. The developer of the last project gave up after the Board of Zoning Adjustment unanimously rejected the dormitory proposal.
A city report found that student housing of nearby Cal State Bakersfield were less than 70 percent occupied.
In contrast, Lynch said during the luncheon the area around the intersection was considerably underserved for skilled nursing. He presented the company as being involved in the project for more than just the potential profits.
“The reason I’m in this business is because we care for people who cannot care for themselves,” he said.
Even if the project is far from complete, it may have taken a big step forward Monday.
“This is a long journey,” Lynch told those gathered at the lunch. “And we’re going to be neighbors a long time.”
(1) comment
After Covid, there may not be any seniors to put in the facility. Kills mostly seniors.
