The neighbors of a proposed transitional home for homeless women and their children have filed an appeal of the project to the City Council following an approval by the Bakersfield Planning Commission.
Planned for a neighborhood overlooking the city’s Panorama Bluffs, across the street from Bakersfield College, the Casa Esperanza Home for Women & Children could hold up to six women and their kids as they attempt to put their lives back together. But nearby residents have brought up concerns over placing a multi-family residence in a neighborhood meant only for houses with one family each.
Project organizers needed to obtain a conditional use permit in order to move forward, which the Planning Commission granted in November. In a last-ditch effort to stop the development, a group of neighbors hopes the City Council will reverse the previous decision.
“We are concerned that this is going to have impacts beyond just the walls of the home itself,” said Kristen Urquidez, whose home is directly behind the proposed site. “We know it’s a needed step for the community, but we don’t think a home this large is really going to fit that balance of providing for the needs of homeless individuals, especially those with children.”
A key concern for many neighbors is the possibility that upwards of 20 people will live in the home at some point, potentially changing the nature of the neighborhood and causing problems with overcrowding.
Urquidez said she’s also worried about the increased presence of cars, the fitness of the property itself as a transitional home and the ability of Casa Esperanza to pull off the project without hiccups.
“We don’t think it’s a horrible idea, but our questions and concerns and comments have been kind of brushed off,” she said. “So we basically need to say we can’t support the project if you’re not going to listen to our side and make some adjustments.”
This will be Casa Esperanza’s first transitional home as an organization. They are modeling their project in part on the Alexandria House in Los Angeles, which was founded in 1996 and claims 92 percent of all women who have participated in its services have secured financial stability.
“We believe that we’re going to be a net benefit to the neighborhood,” said Casa Esperanza Board Secretary Jim Mosher. “We’re going to be investing well over six figures into upgrading the property, and we have 24/7 supervision at the home. We believe that we can operate it responsibly and if there are any issues that come up anywhere in the neighborhood anyone can come to the program manager. If they’re not satisfied with the response they can take it to the Board of Directors.”
Starting in 1999, the previous owners of the house used it as a foster care home, with an average of 16 residents, according to a report compiled by city staff. A parking lot in the backyard with nine spaces and the proximity to a nearby bus depot make the property not only attractive, but the ideal space in Bakersfield for such a project.
Organizers also say Casa Esperanza contributes to the city’s goal of reducing homelessness, and it will be privately funded.
The appeal is tentatively scheduled for the Jan. 20 City Council meeting.
“We don’t have the answer to homelessness. No one does, but all we know is that if we don’t act out of our commitment, it will be a missed opportunity for Bakersfield,” Mosher said. “It’s the right project. It’s the right location, and it’s the right time.”