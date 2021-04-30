Neighborhood revitalization group to start at MLK Park

A coalition of representatives will hold an event at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Bakersfield to encourage residents to be part of revitalizing the park and surrounding neighborhood.
The MLK CommUnity Initiative, Bakersfield Councilman Eric Arias, Assemblyman Rudy Salas and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez are holding the event.
The MLK Walking Group plans to use door-to-door canvassing to ask residents to work with community leaders to drive out crime and create safer spaces, according to a news release from organizers.
It went on to say the walking group is modeled after the successful Greenfield Walking Group of Rexland Acres.
“I am proud to work with the residents and organizations of the MLK community, especially the MLK Community Initiative, to bring much needed resources to this area. It is important that we bring this area back to life and restore the safety and happiness that families once enjoyed in this neighborhood," Arias said in the news release.