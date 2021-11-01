Negotiations between city and county raise hope neglected corner of MLK Park can be put to good use

Efforts to update a historic property near Martin Luther King Jr. Park have been given new hope by negotiations between the county of Kern and the city of Bakersfield.
The property — roughly 2.6 acres that had housed the primarily African American VFW Post 3741 — has largely fallen into disuse. Initially, some members of the community sought to preserve the building as a historic site. For many years, the VFW post served as one of the only sanctuaries for Black veterans and their families, who were excluded from other posts.
Now, some local developers hope to convert the site into an all-encompassing health facility, something they say is sorely needed for the area. They want the city to purchase the property from its current owner, the county, and enter into an agreement with a developer to develop and operate the facility.
“It’s one of those things where you’ve got to get development moving, and if you build it they will come,” said Michael Bowers, founder of Faith Pointe Development and a member of the Bakersfield Planning Commission. “This could be the catalyst for more people coming to the community.”
With his brother, Mitchell, Bower developed the idea of opening a health facility at the property after growing up in the neighborhood and witnessing residents struggling to access care.
“Some of the biggest services that are missing in the community are pharmacy, optometry and urgent care. That access is so important to the residents,” he said. “You take a single mother who has to catch a bus with her kids. That can be arduous. So I hope that the city will get this out of the county hands — that’s what needs to happen — and work with private developers to develop this property.”
Last year, Kern County put the property up for bid with a $600,000 asking price, a figure that drew no takers. At the time, community members had advocated for the building to be preserved as the VFW post.
But now, those advocates have changed their support to the health center, which they agree is necessary for the neighborhood.
“That’s so needful, because most African-Americans regardless of their age are looking for somebody that looks like them,” said Lilli Parker, who initially urged the Board of Supervisors to preserve the property, but now hopes for the development of the health center. “I am definitely for health services, pharmacies, anything that, where the community can say, ‘they are thinking about us, because there will be some people that looks like us.’”
She hopes any future use of the site will include a memorial to the Black veterans who frequented it.
"There should be something placed in the walls, something to give people like me, that lived in the neighborhood — this wonderful Mayflower district — something that we can go back to even with our children and grandchildren," she said.
Any progress, however, may be a ways off. The city and county are scheduled to begin negotiations in a meeting closed to the public on Wednesday. The city declined to comment to The Californian, saying in an email the issue was in the very preliminary stages.