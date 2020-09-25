When City Councilman Willie Rivera steps down after November’s election, Ward 1 will have a new representative for the first time since 2013, when he first took office.
The two candidates who have stepped up to try to take his seat come from different backgrounds, but both hope to use their position to improve Ward 1, which is often described as one of the most neglected areas of the city.
The election finds Eric Arias, a 24-year-old field representative for Assemblyman Rudy Salas, facing off against Gilberto De La Torre, 30, who holds a master’s degree in public administration from Cal State Bakersfield and works at the Rent-A-Center on White Lane.
Without an incumbent, voters have two fresh faces from which to choose. Read more about where the two candidates stand on the issues below.
GILBERTO DE LA TORRE
De La Torre likes to say he’s lived in Ward 1 for 25 years, which he claims gives him a unique perspective on the challenges prevalent in the area.
“I have a passion for Ward 1,” he said. “I think I bring a sense of uniqueness. I bring a sense of being here for 25 years. I know the people. I know the streets. I have daily conversations with the people who live here. I see the neglect on a daily basis.”
For De La Torre, public safety is one of the primary themes of his campaign. He says he hears about too many homicides and gang violence taking place in the ward, and he feels the city can make improvements.
“I just want to see the people around me to do better,” he said, “have the best quality of life and quality of services just in general.”
Unemployment and “uniting the community” are also important to De La Torre.
“Ward 1 has no time for divisiveness,” he said. “I believe if we unite everyone here in Ward 1 and get help in the other wards, not only could we improve Ward 1, but we could improve Bakersfield in general.”
De La Torre previously ran for the Ward 1 seat when it was up for election in 2018. He also ran for mayor in 2016.
ERIC ARIAS
Arias has needed a tenacious drive to reach his place in life.
His father served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and Arias said for many years he dreamed of following in his dad’s footsteps. However, a Stage 4 diagnosis of Burkitt lymphoma that left Arias without the ability to walk forced a change of plans.
The diagnosis came while Arias was studying at UC Santa Barbara, which caused him to temporarily put his education plans on hold. But Arias said the weekend after he went into remission he returned to school, earning a degree in political science in four years.
Now, Arias said he hopes to devote his energy toward the people of Ward 1 with the same determination with which he has faced previous challenges.
“I’m youthful. I’m energetic,” he said. “I’ve got tons and tons of passion and I’m ready to pour my heart and soul into making a difference into (my) priorities because I don’t think we can wait much longer.”
He said his priorities include taking on the housing crisis in Ward 1 and public safety issues. He touts his experience as a field representative for Salas overseeing the Bakersfield area, as well as his work in Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez’s office, as foundations for his work in the community.
“This has been such a gnarly year,” he said. “When the pandemic hit, the focus for me turned to how can we serve the community in this time of increased need.”
Now that the opportunity to step into the Ward 1 seat has arisen, Arias sees it as his opportunity to help a struggling area.
“Folks are clinging on barely and we need to do everything we can to get them connected to those benefits,” he said. “When (Rivera) said that he was going to step down, I had to sit down and say I’ve already been doing this work, let’s kick it up a notch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.