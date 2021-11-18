Nearly 15,000 acres of Wind Wolves Preserve permanently protected

The California Rangeland Trust announced Thursday a permanent conservation agreement of 14,631 acres on the 93,000-acre Wind Wolves Preserve in Kern County.
The agreement was made with The Wildlands Conservancy, a California-based nonprofit, which owns and manages the property, and the Trust for Public Lands — the first installment in a series of conservation agreements on the Preserve with the Rangeland Trust, according to a news release from the California Rangeland Trust.
The preserve sits in an ecologically unique region where the Transverse Ranges, Coast Ranges, Sierra Nevada, western Mojave Desert and San Joaquin Valley influences converge.
As a result of the conservation agreement between the Rangeland Trust and The Wildlands Conservancy, officials said, several threatened and endangered species will benefit from the permanent protection of habitat, including the San Joaquin kit fox and blunt-nosed leopard lizard.