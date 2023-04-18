 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Nearly 100 veterans embark on Honor Flight Kern County trip to D.C.

They started showing up well before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the William M. Thomas Terminal at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield.

The veterans wore blue shirts, the guardians, red, and the staff volunteers wore white.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC

Coronavirus Cases