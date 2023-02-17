 Skip to main content
Nearly 100 Mesa Verde, Golden State Annex detainees launch hunger strike

1702787021-data.jpg-4

The Mesa Verde Detention Facility is owned by the GEO Group Inc., a global detentions services provider. It has a contract with ICE to hold detainees there.

 The Californian / File

Eighty-four people at two immigration detention facilities in Kern County launched a hunger strike Friday to demand their release and better living conditions, the latest action in an ongoing 10-month labor strike protesting a paltry wage while working full time.

Immigrants at the Mesa Verde and the Golden State Annex Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities said they’ve tried to meet with ICE and the GEO Group — a private company running the centers — to improve their surroundings and working circumstances. Those attempts only resulted in a trip to solitary confinement and enduring “sexually motivated pat-downs,” according to a statement issued Friday by hunger strikers.

