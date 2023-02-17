Nearly 100 Mesa Verde, Golden State Annex detainees launch hunger strike

Eighty-four people at two immigration detention facilities in Kern County launched a hunger strike Friday to demand their release and better living conditions, the latest action in an ongoing 10-month labor strike protesting a paltry wage while working full time.
Immigrants at the Mesa Verde and the Golden State Annex Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities said they’ve tried to meet with ICE and the GEO Group — a private company running the centers — to improve their surroundings and working circumstances. Those attempts only resulted in a trip to solitary confinement and enduring “sexually motivated pat-downs,” according to a statement issued Friday by hunger strikers.
“We are served expired food, are unable to afford overpriced commissary items, receive unsatisfactory medical attention and are emotionally affected by the lack of visitation opportunities with our loved ones,” the statement continued. “Our prolonged detention is unnecessary and inhumane, and we demand our collective release.”
GEO Group spokesman Christopher Ferreira called any widespread hunger strike a baseless allegation and said residents are given three free meals every day created by a registered dietician. Detainees’ actions are a “politically motivated and choreographed effort by outside groups” and cautioned the media against describing these actions as a hunger strike.
“Allegations such as these are part of a long-standing radical campaign to attack ICE’s contractors, abolish ICE and end federal immigration detention by proxy in the state of California,” Ferreira said. “This campaign is aided by media outlets that publish unsubstantiated claims as facts, no matter how preposterous.”
In July, the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice filed a federal lawsuit alleging GEO Group violated state and federal labor laws after paying immigrants $1 per day to perform work, including janitorial services, in facilities with inadequate staffing. Detainees encountered moldy shoulders, dirty toilets and rampant pests, the lawsuit claimed.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health noted six workplace violations at the Golden State Annex and fined the GEO Group about $104,000. Ferreira noted they’ve appealed these accusations and said the allegations are baseless.
“GEO is proud of its extraordinary record of providing high-quality services and facilities that adhere to the federal government’s Performance-Based Detention Standards, and all applicable health and safety laws and regulations,” the GEO Group spokesman said.
Detainees have around-the-clock access to medical care and referrals to off-site medical specialists and imaging facilities, Ferreira said. There are also recreational amenities, including an artificial turf soccer field, covered pavilions, exercise equipment, flat screen TVs in living areas and legal libraries, he added.
Minju Cho, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union Northern California branch, noted immigrants were detained for a wide variety of reasons at Kern's centers, such as those applying for green cards or those seeking asylum in America because they are fearful of returning home. ICE has often locked people away to ensure they go to their immigration court hearing, she added.
But, studies show a vast majority of people who are released from detentions go to their court hearing, added Cho, who advocates for immigrants' civil rights and civil liberties.
“People are not locked up in ICE detention because they are here unlawfully,” she added.
An ICE spokesperson said they would respond to questions on Tuesday.
Sixteen California congressional representatives also sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security reporting these conditions at both Kern processing centers and asked ICE to review these claims. If the accusations are proven true, the letter said, then elected officials ask that the centers be closed.
“Each and every one of the 84 folks who are putting their lives on the line to make this statement clear and make these two demands clear … don’t exist in a vacuum,” said Emily Almendarez, senior paralegal with Centro Legal de la Raza, which advocates for detainees. “They may have been extracted from their communities, but … that community power still exists.”
“GEO and ICE know there are eyes on them now,” she continued. “...There is a lot of power being generated. It really is a sight to see.”
