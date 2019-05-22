Gas prices may continue to soar, but that isn’t stopping people from traveling this holiday weekend.
Nearly 43 million Americans are expected to kick off the summer season with a getaway during the Memorial Day weekend, a 3.6 percent increase over last year, according to AAA. This is the second-highest travel volume on record for Memorial Day since AAA began tracking the holiday in 2000.
The high numbers are expected despite the national gas average rising to $2.84 a gallon as of Wednesday. California travelers will especially feel the pain at the pump, with an average over $4 a gallon.
“Americans are eagerly anticipating the start of summer, and expensive gas prices won’t keep them home this Memorial Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel. “Families continue to prioritize spending their disposable incomes on travel, and near-record numbers of them are looking forward to doing just that for Memorial Day.”
The majority of families — 37.6 million — will be traveling in vehicles, according to AAA. That is the largest majority on record for car travel and marks a 3.5 percent increase over last year.
AAA recommends that those planning to travel by car this weekend do so early. The greatest congestion on the roads is expected Thursday and Friday, particularly in large cities.
In Los Angeles, the worst period for travel was calculated to be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Local drivers planning to head out of town on Friday morning may want to avoid the Cal State Bakersfield area, as the university will be holding commencement ceremonies that morning. The Bakersfield Police Department is warning motorists of high traffic volumes and significant delays in the area from 5 a.m. to noon. Those planning to travel during that time are encouraged to take an alternate route.
With so many vehicles expected on California’s roads this weekend, the California Highway Patrol will be holding a Maximum Enforcement Period starting around 6 p.m. on Friday and lasting to around midnight on Monday.
Last year, 37 people died in crashes during the Memorial Day weekend in California, according to the CHP. In addition, officers arrested more than 1,000 people for driving under the influence during last year’s enforcement period.
CHP is also participating in the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which runs from May 20 through June 2.
"We're expecting a lot of travelers out on the roadways as they take this opportunity to start their summer vacations," said Robert Rodriguez, public information officer for the Bakersfield CHP office. "We always advise people to check vehicles before going out, buckle your seat belts and choose a designated driver if they plan to drink."
BPD is also planning its own enforcement efforts. The department said it will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location.
Over the past three years, the department said DUI-related collisions have resulted in 487 injury crashes and 26 fatalities in Bakersfield.
“The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed in alcohol- or drug-involved crashes,” the department said. “Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.”
Officers will also be stepping up enforcement on Sunday and Monday as part of a saturation patrol, the department said.
