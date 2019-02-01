The mother of a Frontier High School student tweeted a photo late Thursday night of a Nazi flag hanging in one of the school's classrooms.
Roxie Hartline tweeted that the class is currently studying the Holocaust, which is why the flag — featuring the swastika symbol — is hanging in the corner of the room.
The tweet ignited discussion on social media and the flag has since been taken down in history teacher David Gaeta's classroom.
So this evening, daughter says that the school knows about this & bcuz they’re studying the Holocaust “it’s okay”!! Um excuse me, they wouldn’t put up a poster of two people engaging in sex in health class! Why?!Bcuz it’s OFFENSIVE! @FrontierTitans @KGETnews @bakersfieldnow @CNN pic.twitter.com/nbhnqM8BKx— Roxie Hartline (@HartlineRoxie) February 1, 2019
Hartline told The Californian she has a lot of respect for Gaeta, her daughter’s history teacher, but said the swastika displayed so prominently in the classroom was a bad idea.
Gaeta was given the authentic World War II-era flag years ago by a student who had a family member who served in that war. The teacher has displayed the swastika flag during the class’ World War II unit study for more than a decade.
“He’s a great teacher and loved by all,” Hartline said in a text message. “However, the symbol of hate is the first thing (my daughter) sees walking into class. She said she would have been more upset about it but because she likes Mr. Gaeta she let it slide as apparently everyone else has.
"This flag doesn’t just represent history. It represents racism in the current day also," Hartline said. "The school is predominantly white and my daughter is African-American. I just totally disagree with it being hung up at all."
Gabriel Gaeta, David Gaeta's son, reached out to The Californian on Friday, he said, because he wanted to bring much-needed detail and context to the story.
"Each year," Gabriel Gaeta said of his dad, "he notifies administration and takes the time to thoroughly and diligently explain the flag’s origin and history to students."
There's no political motive, the younger Gaeta said. As a veteran history teacher with more than 20 years' experience in the classroom, his dad's decision to use the flag during the World War II unit, was both "legitimate and purposeful.
"A lot of news stations are running with an incomplete story," he said. "I just want the truth to get into the newspaper."
Whether you agree or disagree with his dad's decision to display the flag, he said.
According to Kern High School District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe, once the elder Gaeta realized some students and parents were offended, he decided to take down the flag and refrain from displaying it in the future.
The swastika would typically be displayed for two to three weeks, the length of the World War II unit, Briscoe said.
Seeing that flag hanging in the classroom every day for weeks? Hartline wondered why that was necessary.
The elder Gaeta did not respond to an email request for comment.
(20) comments
For those of you jumping on the commenter that asked to have the teachers name stated, the original article did not include that information! It's been updated! With all the bashing going on in the comments, it seems the subject of this article brings about the kind of negative emotions that one would conclude is the very reason the parent took issue in the first place!
The flag was taken during the war. It is not because the teacher is a Nazi. He is a history teacher showing historic items. The flag has been there for years. He’s actually one of the best teachers at Frontier. Get a life. Don’t worry, it will be removed more than likely because everyone is offended by everything.
lrlopez74, you are a true idiot. Your post "demands" that the identity of the teacher be revealed. Um.....it's in the article. Apparently you did NOT even read it.
Hartline sounds like a liberal separately looking for something to be offended by. It's not a racial issue, it is teaching history. People like Hartline are the real racists- trying to make everything they see/hear/think somehow a "racial" issue. Grow up.
Perhaps the 74 in Irlopez74's ID is a recognition of his IQ. He certainly has difficulty in expressing himself. Seems to think capitals are necessary to make a point and doesn't know that obscenities are a crutch used by illiterate and/or lazy people; those who simply cannot think of appropriate alternative adjectives. The guy is obviously limited in his abilities. Glad he's not my neighbor.
There is nothing wrong with teaching history and displaying historical symbols in context which is exactly what this teacher is doing.
It's extremely unreasonable to expect to learn only "good" things in school. It's equally unreasonable to demand insulation from unpleasant images or images that conjure unpleasant thoughts. The fact is that no one in our country has a right not to be offended; a fact we should all understand and appreciate.
That many of us are offended by the swastika is a very good thing. It suggests the durability of our common knowledge. How do we pass the knowledge on without showing the image? That flag is better shown and discussed in school than in the hands of some screaming, racist, nitwit thug at a "protest" rally.
By the way, how many know that the symbol of the swastika was once a symbol of good luck in Holland and Belgium? When the National Socialists grabbed the symbol as it's party's "trademark" it was certainly not lucky for those countries invaded by the Germans.
For those of you not living in the real world...that flag didn't do anything to anyone. The people who rallied around it did. If we're going to start demonizing historical inanimate objects, we could easily lump the union jack or the stars and stripes in there as well. I for one will not be taking the badges off my Triumph of Mini. So unless the teacher is bringing in Jews or homosexuals to gas, lighten up. Reactionary twits.
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. To covet truth is a very distinguished passion."-- George Santayana (16 December 1863 in Madrid, Spain – 26 September 1952 in Rome, Italy) -- a philosopher, essayist, poet and novelist.
---------
https://en.m.wikiquote.org/wiki/George_Santayana
------------------
"To increase its appeal to larger segments of the population, on the same day as Hitler's Hofbräuhaus speech on 24 February 1920, the DAP changed its name to the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei ("National Socialist German Workers' Party", or Nazi Party")
-----------
wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_Party
--------
Not to worry . . . reminders of evil are as important as reminders of good.
---------
Semper Fortis . . . !
I couldn't agree more with George Santayana. I'm Jewish and don't have a problem with them presenting materials to talk about in class. However, I do think that going to the museum of tolerance would be more beneficial to the schools. In the
museum everyone has to come through two doors one is marked Prejudiced. The other door, which is locked and has a big sign on think now... use other door, was labeled Unprejudiced. Even if you say you are not prejudiced you are. We make decisions about people every day which is prejudging them even if we don't admit it.
Also per the sex education comment about pictures, it would make the class more interesting in my humble opinion.
So now your making this all about you instead of leaving it where it belongs. It's a history class teaching our children about the holocaust let it be just that
Thank you Michelleh180 for your comment but I'm not entirely sure what you are trying to say. Please help me to understand how anyone is making this about them? Since you replied to my comment I'm assuming you meant me. I called my Rabbi immediately after this post and he found it offensive, I didn't. In his opinion he had no issue with presenting it but take it down after the presentation. I myself didn't agree or find it offensive. I grew up in this town and had to fight skin heads as a young adult because I have had issues with this symbol. I agree it is a history lesson the comment that I agreed and replied to was about George Santayana Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” (The Life of Reason: Reason in Common Sense. Scribner’s, 1905: 284).
It's part of a history lesson. We don't need to get all excited about an image in a photo. Chill.
WTF is this teacher doing with a Nazi flag? Did the teacher just happen to have one at home in their closet? VERY SUSPICIOUS. Name the teacher so those of us who give a sh-t about racial justice can do the job the KHSD refuses to do.
Read it again for updates. Stop issuing threats and let the school district do their job.
Dear Bakersfield,
WHAT IN THE F-CK IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE? This teacher needs to be fired IMMEDIATELY. If the teacher is not fired, her name needs to be publicly released so we can protest in front of her Nazi-loving home.
Hey moron. If you had actually read the article you would know the Nazi flag came from a World War II vet that brought it home. You would also know the name of the teacher is right in the article you idiot. Low IQ Lopez 74 this teacher is teaching about the holocaust and the second world war. History is important if you have an IQ over 74 buddy.
Her name? Okay. HER name is "David Gaeta" as the article clearly states, more than once.
Did you read the article? It’s a history lesson, a rather profound and disturbing lesson at that.
Says the guy who obviously didn't bother to actually read the article
