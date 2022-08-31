 Skip to main content
Natural gas explosion lawsuit now in hands of the jury

A lawsuit involving a massive natural gas line explosion in 2015 that killed one person and injured at least two others was turned over to the jury Wednesday afternoon in Kern County Superior Court — but only after attorneys completed their final arguments, and the judge provided additional jury instructions.

"I know you're going to come back with a verdict you take pride in," plaintiffs attorney Daniel Rodriguez told the jury Wednesday.

