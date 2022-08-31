Natural gas explosion lawsuit now in hands of the jury

A lawsuit involving a massive natural gas line explosion in 2015 that killed one person and injured at least two others was turned over to the jury Wednesday afternoon in Kern County Superior Court — but only after attorneys completed their final arguments, and the judge provided additional jury instructions.
"I know you're going to come back with a verdict you take pride in," plaintiffs attorney Daniel Rodriguez told the jury Wednesday.
Now in its fourth week, the civil trial stems from a massive explosion and fire that occurred Nov. 13, 2015, when the driver of a bulldozer who was "ripping" farm acreage near Houghton and Wible roads in rural south Bakersfield struck an underground, high-pressure natural gas transmission line owned by Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
The power of the blast sent twin flames shooting high into the air, destroying a new dream home, several vehicles including the bulldozer, and forcing Gloria Ruckman to wrap her 17-day-old infant son into a jacket, press him to her chest and flee her new home, followed closely by her mother, the boy's grandmother, Amalia Leal.
The plan was to drive away as fast as possible from the towers of flame roaring behind the house. But the cars in front were already burning, as were the trees and even the grass.
A man driving nearby stopped to whisk the women and the baby into his vehicle and away to relative safety.
Leal spent more than a month in a local burn unit; her daughter, much longer. They both suffered serious burns that were slowly and painfully treated with skin grafts.
But the attorneys representing the family are also asking for damages on behalf of Ruckman's husband, Robert Ruckman; the couple's young son who is now 6; and Leal's husband, Gill Leal.
Neither of the two adult men were present when the incident occurred.
Theodore Hoppe is representing defendant Big N Deep Agricultural Development, the digging company, while defense attorney James Baratta went to bat for Ag-Wise Enterprises, a farm management company.
PG&E, owner of the pipeline, was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. And while the utility settled early in the trial, the jury is still required to determine what percentage, if any, the utility is at fault.
Wednesday morning began with Baratta finishing his final arguments, which he began late Tuesday afternoon.
He told the jury that plaintiffs attorney Daniel Rodriguez had "flipped the script" after PG&E settled.
"I heard my client, Ag-Wise, named two times" in Rodriguez's opening statements, Baratta told the jury Wednesday.
"PG&E was claimed to be responsible," Baratta said.
Then suddenly, PG&E was out, leaving Rodriguez only Big N Deep and Ag-Wise to concentrate on as defendants.
Ag-Wise, he said, has been in the farming business for a number of years. It has a good reputation.
Control of the dig, which was designed to prepare hundreds of acres for the planting of almond trees, was in the hands of Big N Deep, Baratta argued.
Big N Deep and its owner Jeff Alexander "have a very good reputation in this valley," he said.
"The evidence," he later noted, "shows Ag-Wise was reasonable in hiring Big N Deep."
Even PG&E determined the explosion and fire were not the fault of Ag-Wise, Baratta argued.
"So whose fault was it?" he asked.
PG&E, Baratta said, is as much as 75 percent at fault. Indeed, evidence showed that PG&E violated many of its own rules in the lead-up to the incident, such as using the wrong sorts of visual markers to alert diggers to gas pipeline dangers, placing the markers much farther apart than is allowed, not having personnel at the site to meet with the digger, and other shortcomings.
"There are layers of safety they did not follow," Baratta told judge and jury.
Baratta said he thinks Gloria Ruckman and Amalia Leal and some other family members are deserving of "substantial" compensation — but nothing approaching $246 million, the total damages sought by Rodriguez and his colleague Joseph Low.
Low, who worked in the courtroom alongside Rodriguez, presented evidence and experts during trial that the Ruckmans' 6-year-old son (who was only 17 days old when the explosion shook their world), has suffered from delays in his speech patterns, comprehension and social functioning.
The diagnosis? Blast-induced traumatic brain injury, Low told the jury. Cognitive delays, problems with his fine-motor skills, balance issues and much more.
In the end, Baratta asked the jury to remain "reasonable," by awarding Gloria Ruckman $6 million, Amalia Leal $4 million, the young boy $2.3 million, Robert Ruckman $100,000 and Gil Leal $50,000.
PG&E should pay no less than 60 percent and as much as 75 percent of the total non-economic damages, he told the jury. Big N Deep should cover between 25 percent and 30 percent, while his client, Ag-Wise, should not be held responsible for more than 10 percent of the compensation.
In his rebuttal, Rodriguez lambasted Baratta and Hoppe for offering faux-sympathy for the Ruckman and Leal families by saying what they've been through has been horrible.
"The defense should say, 'It's horrible what we put them through,'" Rodriguez said.
Three "brain doctors" testified to the child's severe injuries, he argued, yet the defendants' attorneys minimize and offer a fraction of the compensation the family deserves.
"Look at what was done to these folks, what was taken from them," Rodriguez said to the jury.
The jury will continue its deliberations Thursday.