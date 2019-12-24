It was Christmas Eve in Bakersfield as hundreds gathered at Riverlakes Community Church to sing, to pray and to hear the story of the Nativity, the birth of Jesus.
It’s a tradition of faith that was being observed in homes and churches across Bakersfield, across the nation and around the world.
Christmas is almost here, Riverlakes Senior Pastor Matt Vorhees told his flock, and it’s time to rejoice. But while the food, the fun, the gifts and the fellowship are all good, all worthwhile, we must remember what’s most important, he said.
“What I’m going to ask you to journey with me on for the next 20 minutes is that, would you consider that the very best thing, like, objectively, far and away infinitely greater than anything you are looking forward to this Christmas, has already been given -- and so we celebrate,” Vorhees said.
“We just need to slow down, and remember what this season means.”
The worship service at Riverlakes was framed and punctuated by music, and on Tuesday afternoon Worship Director Silas Sproul led a band featuring guitars, bass, piano, drums and a 17-member choir.
The Christmas carol “Away in a Manger” set the mood, and at the same time, helped tell the story from the Bible of Mary, heavy with child, and Joseph making the journey to Bethlehem where the infant Jesus would be born in the most humble of circumstances.
Vorhees called it a gift of “scandalous humility.” The gift of the only son of God the most high being born, not as a boy-king, or a rich man’s son, but in the most humble surroundings imaginable.
“God the Father chose those circumstances for his son to be born into,” Vorhees told the congregation.
What it means is that God is a humble God, he said.
“True humility (means) you have the capacity to think less about yourself and more about the people around you,” he said. “It’s not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.”
Throughout the afternoon, the congregation’s voice rose in song.
“O Holy Night,” "Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Silent Night,” and more.
As the service ended, congregants met outside the doors to shake hands, greet old friends, take photos and snack on Christmas cookies and brownies.
Longtime church member Kevin Been said he came away from the Christmas Eve service with the timeless reminder that “Jesus is the reason for the season,” and that Christians must strive to hold the true gift of Christmas in their hearts, even as they celebrate the holiday.
Junior High Pastor Bill Wills said he wants everyone who enters the church to know that they belong, “that they belong to the message of Christ.”
“I want people to know that the true meaning of Christmas is not just one day a year,” he said.
It’s a meaning that is relevant and real all year long.
