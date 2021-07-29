National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for areas in Kern County

The National Weather Service station in Hanford issued a flash flood watch for elevations over 5,000 feet in areas surrounding Kernville, Lake Isabella and Tehachapi starting at noon Friday.
The warning will last through 8 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rains could lead to mudslides, rockslides and debris flow, according to the NWS Hanford.
“Hikers and campers should stay alert to changes in the weather and never set up camp in low lying areas which could be suddenly flooded due to heavy rainfalls in higher elevations,” said the NWS Hanford in a Twitter post.