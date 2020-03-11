California State University Bakersfield has been ranked in two national publications for its affordability and was among the top universities to provide the best return on investment for students, according to a university news release.
The university was recognized in the top 10 percent of LendEDU's Fifth Annual College Risk-Reward Indicator Study and ranked No. 26 in the top 100 Most Affordable Public Schools with the Highest Return on Investments for Great Value Colleges, according to CSUB.
According to LendEDU, graduates with student loans have $28,565 in debt on average when they graduate. The average at CSUB is $18,143 with 45 percent of freshmen graduating with zero debt and 29 percent of transfer students graduating with zero debt, according to LendEDU data.
CSUB was also recognized through Great Value Colleges, which cited the university's outstanding reputation, faculty excellence and the commitment to providing students with high-quality education.
