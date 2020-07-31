A team of National Guard health care workers are assisting at Adventist Health Bakersfield in its emergency department as part of a statewide effort to provide additional support to the state's COVID-19 hotspots.
Hospital CEO Sharlet Briggs said in a statement that six Guard members are assisting hospital staff amid a surge in COVID-19 cases locally. Earlier this week, a field unit tent donated by International Medical Corps went up at the hospital to triage incoming patients and separate those that are symptomatic for the virus.
"We appreciate the collaboration and support, because together, we are all playing an important role to address COVID-19," Briggs said in the statement.
Briggs urged the community to continue following CDC and state guidelines to wear masks in public and practice social distancing as a way to stop transmission of the virus and also support local hospitals staffs.
"Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of our patients and providing support for our physicians, nurses and staff," Briggs said.
