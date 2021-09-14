National Guard deployed to Kern County amid third coronavirus surge to relieve strain on local staff

Kern County Department of Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan announced Tuesday at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting that the state fulfilled its request for a medical team from the National Guard on Monday amid a third surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Public Health receives staffing requests from local hospitals that are experiencing an unmanageable increase in patients,” Michelle Corson, the public relations officer for Public Health, said in an email. “Kern saw substantial increases over the past couple of weeks in COVID-related hospitalizations and ICUs. This sudden, significant increase overwhelmed the system and required outside resources to help decompress the system.”
From Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 271 to 337 patients. Exactly 66 people arrived at a health care facility with a COVID-19-related sickness over a four-day period, Carrigan said at Tuesday's meeting. On Sept. 2, 57 patients were in ICUs for COVID-related illnesses. By Sept. 7, a total of 14 “very sick” patients needed ICU services, meaning 71 total individuals were admitted to the ICU, Carrigan added.
These numbers do not include those accessing hospitals for accidents, injuries and other illnesses, Carrigan said.
The National Guard lent 14 medical personnel to ease the strain upon Mercy Southwest Hospital for four to six weeks, Public Health officials said. National Guard members could stay in Bakersfield for a longer or shorter time depending on their need, Corson said.
Jessica Neeley, a communications specialist with Dignity Health, said Memorial Hospital asked for 18 National Guard personnel and expects them to arrive next week.
Adventist Health did respond by deadline for this story and Kern Medical said its facility did not request help.
Receiving assistance from the National Guard when outsourcing for work is the last step in a long process. First, Public Health seeks local resources. Delano ambulance, Trinity Safety and the Kern Medical Reserve Corps aided health care workers. However, demand exceeded supply, Corson said.
Assets from the San Joaquin region were unavailable because other nearby areas are also swamped with COVID-19 cases, Corson said. Still, Los Angeles, Orange and Alameda counties provided 22 medical personnel to ameliorate Kern County’s strain, she added.
However, more patients flooded into hospitals. Public Health elevated its request to the state, which approved the deployment of the National Guard, Corson said.
The National Guard previously aided Kern County in July 2020 during the first surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, calling upon the National Guard did not remedy the overwhelmed system. Public Health contracted a staffing company to hire ICU nurses and attempt to ease the load. Furthermore, Carrigan said Kern County will contract with the state to provide 10 ICU beds and 20 regular hospital beds within the next week. The state will provide and pay for the employees assigned to expanded services, Corson said.
“I feel very confident that this staffing will allow us to bridge the gap until we start to see the number of hospitalizations go down significantly,” Carrigan said at Tuesday’s meeting.
There are 482 newly reported cases and four new deaths Tuesday in Kern County, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 132,607 and deaths to 1,505.
Exactly 47.6 percent of Kern County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated and 57 percent of the eligible population has been partially vaccinated with one dose, Carrigan said.
Carrigan said 69.3 percent of individuals 64 years and older have been fully vaccinated and 31.9 percent of the 12- to 17-year-olds have been fully vaccinated. The average daily case rate over 14 days is 40.12 per 100,000 people. The daily case rate for vaccinated people is 0.9 per 100,000 people. The daily case rate for unvaccinated people is 63 per 100,000 people.
The state’s modeling reveals that the number of daily cases has started to decline since the peak of the third surge on Sept. 6. The modeling suggests that COVID-19 hospitalizations will peak Friday, with 333 people hospitalized, Carrigan said at Tuesday's meeting.