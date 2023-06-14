It was 246 years ago, on June 14, 1777, when the Second Continental Congress adopted the red, white and blue national flag of the United States.
And as the nation grew, the flag changed many times, adding a new star for every new state that entered into the union.
On Wednesday, Greenlawn Southwest hosted its fifth-annual Flag Day event at the Panama Lane cemetery, a ceremony that both celebrated the flag and what it means, and helped thousands of local residents "retire" their worn and faded flags through the use of Greenlawn’s crematory.
Derringer Martinez, Greenlawn Southwest's managing partner, compared the funeral services Greenlawn provides for people who have come to the end of their lives to Greenlawn's community service for American flags that have come to the end of theirs.
"When we become unserviceable, we are laid to rest with dignity," he said. "And when our flags become unserviceable, and they no longer can correctly represent the freedom, the courage, the high ideals that our country represents, then we, with solemn dignity, lay them to rest — and that's what we're here to do today."
The Bakersfield Young Marines, Sons of the American Revolution, Olive Drab Drivers and a small crowd of spectators were there to help bring an atmosphere of solemnity and respect to the annual event.
"It means so much for you to put (on) events like this today, especially on Flag Day," said Jeff Flores, chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors
"How apropos that we retire flags on Flag Day," he said.
Flores also thanked the local residents who came out Wednesday.
"This is what Bakersfield does best. This is what Kern County does best," he said. "We rally together as patriots, irrespective of race, irrespective of religion, irrespective of political disposition.
"This flag is what unites us all," Flores told the gathering. "Let's never lose sight of that important value."
According to the United States Flag Code, "the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."
The gathering formed a procession that included 12 long wheeled carts carrying cardboard boxes filled with flags slated for retirement. The destination was Sunset Chapel and its adjacent crematory.
According to Greenlawn officials, the community service offered at no cost disposed of some 1,500 flags at last year's Flag Day ceremony. This year, that number doubled to 3,000 flags.
Wednesday also happened to be the birthday of the U.S. Army, and Greenlawn provided the traditional cake for those who wished to celebrate the date.
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.