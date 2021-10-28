National First Responders Day: Your CHP is committed to safety, service and security

As the year 2021 ends, many people will be glad to see it go and hope 2022 will return us to a more normal year as before the coronavirus pandemic. Many of us have adapted and overcome many of the challenges associated with the pandemic. I want to assure you the men and women of the California Highway Patrol strive daily to provide you the highest level of Safety, Service and Security, and remain resilient to the continued challenges we all face.
Since the start of this pandemic in 2020, the men and women from the five CHP offices located in Kern County (Bakersfield, Buttonwillow, Fort Tejon, Grapevine Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility and Mojave) have been ready to answer the call when needed. The CHP, like all first responders, has had to continue to report to work throughout the pandemic, leaving their loved ones at home to worry about them and face the pandemic without them.
A few years ago the California Highway Patrol created a video titled "We are yours, California." The video states, “It is our privilege to serve.” This has been embodied by our local CHP officers. The California Highway Patrol has been serving in Kern County since the department’s founding in 1929. Sadly, the very first CHP officer killed in the line of duty was from Kern County. Officer Howard Garlinger was killed while patrolling east Bakersfield on Oct. 30, 1929. Officer Galinger’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle when the vehicle turned in front of him.
The most recent CHP line of duty death has also come from Kern County, more specifically the Bakersfield CHP office. This pandemic has touched many Kern County residents and the CHP has also seen a death due to this pandemic. CHP Officer Scott Merritt passed away on Sept. 10, 2021, from complications due to the COVID-19 virus. Officer Merritt was assigned to the Bakersfield office and was a longtime resident of Kern County. He was assigned to the Kern County Drug Enforcement Agency Taskforce for the past seven years. The outpouring of love and support the Merritt family and the CHP received during this tragic time was humbling. We all felt the tremendous support from the residents of Kern County and all the other first responders who stood beside us during this time.
I would be remiss not to mention all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who truly have been on the front lines during this pandemic.
First responders are not emotionless or faceless workers; we are members of this community with spouses, parents, siblings, children and friends, who live and work within Kern County and contribute to our great community. CHP officers can work anywhere in the state of California, and many of us have moved around the state at different times during our careers.
I can tell you there is no other place like Kern County. Kern County is a supportive, generous and wonderful community to live and work in, due to the people who reside here. On behalf of the members of the California Highway Patrol, I want to say thank you Kern County. We are yours.
Lt. Vincent Pagano is commander of the California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon Area.