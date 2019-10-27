In this day and age, I believe showing gratitude is more important than ever. I would like to take this opportunity to talk about why I am grateful. First and foremost, I am grateful for living in a country that affords me many freedoms. I have traveled to many countries and am quickly reminded of the freedoms we enjoy in the United States. They are a set of privileges that fail to follow us beyond our borders. The United States sets the pace for all other countries to follow including economic stability, educational opportunities and infrastructure.
It is easy to forget the freedom of being able to choose any career we want and put our life’s work toward something we are passionate about. I chose the profession of public safety because I wanted to make a difference in our society. I am honored and humbled to be the commander of the Bakersfield California Highway Patrol Area, serving the citizens of Kern County.
I am grateful to have a staff of officers, sergeants and lieutenants that pride themselves on professionalism and maintaining the trust of the community we serve. I also manage the Bakersfield CHP Communications Center. The men and woman answering your 911 emergency calls and deploying the resources to help you in your time of need are the best in the industry. Keeping the fleet of patrol vehicles running in top notch condition are two of the most dedicated auto technicians I have ever worked with.
There is a small army of senior volunteers who provide support to the office and we could not manage the job without them. The Explorer Post has worked hard and won the Commissioner’s Cup, the highest award obtainable, at the latest statewide competition.
The professional staff of clerical workers is a well-oiled machine that keeps a mountain of paperwork organized and flowing. To keep the 45,000 square feet of building clean there is only one employee. Suzanna is the hardest working person in the building and she is always smiling. I am proud to work with such an amazing team.
Having a crew of hardworking dedicated professionals committed to providing the highest level of safety, service and security provides me with an overwhelming feeling of gratefulness. These men and women are YOUR California Highway Patrol and they take pride in serving you, the community of Kern County.
I would be remiss if didn’t add the community of Kern County, specifically, the people who live and work in the community, to the list. The people of Kern County are patriotic, appreciative of their first responders, and supportive of the community as a whole. The diversity of our community makes us stronger and ready to face the future challenges of growth and prosperity.
The generosity and kindness of our community is abundant and evident all around the county. I have lived and worked in many communities throughout the state and the folks of Kern County are the best! I am truly grateful, not only serving this community, but being a member of it as well.
Capt. Scot Loetscher is commander of the California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.