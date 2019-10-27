“YOUR Bakersfield Firefighters" ... I mention that phrase often during presentations to community groups as well as educational/informational forums. I do not assert that statement lightly or think of it as just a simple slogan to adopt for the purpose of the listener.
It’s important to me, and it should be important to you. Bakersfield firefighters are YOUR firefighters, and they do not view it in a careless manner or as a simple assignment. To them, their actions and decisions are the literal difference between life and death in many instances.
The realization is that your worst day is our everyday. Please understand, not one emergency incident is perceived as mundane or routine, rather, each emergency our citizens may endure is a serious call to perform at the highest level. Each day Bakersfield firefighters live in this environment of high stress and a call to action where seconds truly do matter.
Furthermore, Bakersfield firefighters view you, the citizen, as more than just another call for service, however, you are viewed as our customer. A customer service approach illustrates a higher level of care and empathy to those whom we provide service.
With that in mind, it becomes more than just extinguishing fires, providing emergency medical service or conducting rescue operations. It transforms how we operate into a responsibility for the overall well-being of those who are affected by fire, medical emergencies and other hazards.
The demand for customer service on Bakersfield firefighters is great, but they wouldn’t have it any other way. They understand that they must be mentally sharp as well as physically prepared, whether at 3 p.m. or 3 a.m. They are an amazing band of firefighters who endure intense and sometimes tragic emergency incidents that at times may draw on their mental and physical health while still maintaining their home lives. They are my personal heroes.
Your Bakersfield firefighter’s mission is to protect, engage and inspire a safe community while delivering legendary customer service. Our organization has a storied history and tradition of excellence that helps define the strong core values and uncompromising professionalism delivered by our incredibly talented team, whom I am honored and privileged to serve with and lead.
As an "All Risk" public safety organization, we are motivated and committed to providing the highest level of safety and service to the community, while being actively engaged and compassionate participants as well!
An evolving landscape is now well underway for fire and emergency services across the country and our intent is be at the forefront of making positive change through creative innovations, ethical leadership, collaborative partnerships and effective community risk reduction strategies.
I am thankful for being able to serve such a vital and caring community as Bakersfield and I am proud of each and every one of our men and women who serve the community with passion, professionalism and honor on a daily basis.
Anthony Galagaza is chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department.
