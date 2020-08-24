First responders come in all forms — emergency medical technicians, dispatchers, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and more. These men and women risk their lives to protect and serve us, and when most of us run away from danger, they're the ones who run toward it.
National First Responders Day is Oct. 28, and The Californian wants to hear from these brave men and women. What made you want to become a first responder? What are some of the challenges of your profession? What makes you proud to be in this line of work?
Send all submissions to local@bakersfield.com. Responses should be around 200 words and include the writer's name, photo and agency. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 7.
